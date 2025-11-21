Capillary Technologies IPO listing: Stock makes muted debut at ₹572 on NSE

Capillary Technologies IPO listing: Capillary Technologies, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, made a tepid market debut on November 21, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock listed at ₹571.9 per share, marking a discount of ₹5.1 or 0.88 per cent to the issue price of ₹577.

On the BSE, Capillary Technologies’ shares began trading at ₹560 per share. The listing performance fell short of grey market indications, where the stock had been quoting around ₹630, implying a premium of ₹53 or 19.9 per cent over the issue price.

Capillary Technologies IPO subscription details

The ₹877.50-crore IPO saw a soft start amid cautious sentiment but gained strong traction on the final day, led primarily by non-institutional investors (NIIs). The NII category was subscribed to 69.84 times, the highest among investor classes.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also showed robust interest, with their portion subscribed 57.27 times, while the retail quota was subscribed 15.82 times, according to exchange data. Capillary Technologies IPO overview Capillary Technologies’ IPO opened on November 14, 2025, and closed on November 18, 2025. The company targeted to raise ₹877.50 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 6 million equity shares aggregating to ₹345 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.2 million shares totalling ₹532.50 crore. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) acted as the book-running lead managers.