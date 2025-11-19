Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Fractal Analytics bets heavily on R&D in AI race ahead of IPO debut

Fractal Analytics bets heavily on R&D in AI race ahead of IPO debut

Fractal, which specialises in AI-driven decision-making for large businesses, will continue to invest 'significantly', and possibly increase its research outlay

artificial intelligence, AI

The company's listing push comes as global investment pours into building new infrastructure to meet a projected boom in demand for AI services.

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian enterprise artificial intelligence firm Fractal Analytics plans to maintain high research and development spending ahead of its market debut for which a date has not yet been set, a top executive said.

Fractal, which specialises in AI-driven decision-making for large businesses, will continue to invest 'significantly', and possibly increase its research outlay to stay competitive, chief executive officer Srikanth Velamakanni told Reuters.

In 2025, Fractal spent ₹144 crore ($16.60 million) on R&D, with an average 6 per cent spend on R&D over the past three years, the company's red herring prospectus showed. Fractal is waiting to receive approval from India's securities regulator to move forward with its initial public offering.

 

"No company can take its AI credibility for granted," said Velamakanni.

"If you're not investing seriously in AI R&D and building at the cutting edge, what is your right to survive or even exist?"

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump urges US Congress to block state AI rules, warns it risks innovation

AI startup funding

Yubi Group raises ₹411 crore to fund global expansion and AI investments

parasocial, celebrity, cambridge word of the year

Parasocial becomes Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2025

IT Office GCCs

India's GCC workforce to reach 3.46 million by 2030 as AI scales up: Report

IT SECTOR, HIRING

India's IT spending to hit $176 bn in 2026 on data centre, AI boom: Gartner

The company's listing push comes as global investment pours into building new infrastructure to meet a projected boom in demand for AI services.

India is a critical growth market where nearly a billion users access the internet. Google recently committed to a $15 billion investment over five years to create an AI data center in the South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Microsoft and Amazon have also poured billions into building data centers in India.

Fractal, which operates from New York and Mumbai, earns more than 65 per cent of its revenue from US clients including the likes of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla.

Velamakanni, however, does not view reliance on big technology firms as a risk, adding that the company is expanding global revenues as fast as possible across the world.

Nearly 10 per cent of Fractal's revenue comes from a single company that's part of the Magnificent 7.

"It's been a nine-ten year relationship and we see opportunities to expand", Velamakanni said without naming the client.

Fractal Analytics has raised over $800 million so far in funding from investors like Quinag Bidco Ltd, Apax Partners and TPG Fett Holdings, the CEO said. With its listing, Fractal is set to become India's first listed AI-led company and Velamakanni hopes its debut will open the door for other domestic AI firms to tap capital more easily.

Indian AI firms such as Sarvam and Krutrim have seen fundraising from marquee investors such as Peak XV Partners and Matrix Partners India.

Fractal plans to raise ₹4,900 crore ($554.00 million) in its IPO, including a fresh issue of up to ₹1,279 crore and a ₹3,621 crore share sale by investors.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Samsung

Samsung FY25 revenue from operations rises over 11% to ₹1.11 trillion

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto acquires majority stake in Austrian motorcycle maker KTM

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises secures approval for $1.53 bn Jaiprakash takeover plan

Renewable energy, climate

Inox Wind ties up with KP Energy to jointly develop wind-solar projects

B9 BeveragesB9 Beverages

Japan's Kirin Holdings mulls exit from B9 Beverages as losses, debt mount

Topics : Artificial intelligence AI technology ipo filing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon