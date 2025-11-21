Home / Markets / News / Hindalco slips 3% on reports of fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Hindalco slips 3% on reports of fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Hindalco shares declined on Friday after reports pointed to a fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant in the US.

Hindalco
The company had, in September, informed exchanges about a fire at the New York facility.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hindalco share price today: Hindalco shares slipped as much as 2.94 per cent to an intraday low of ₹776.05 on Friday, November 21, 2025.
 
By 9:40 am, the stock was trading 1.89 per cent lower at ₹784.50, while the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 85,495.85.
 

Why did Hindalco shares fall today?

 
Hindalco shares declined on Friday after reports pointed to a fire incident at Novelis’ Oswego plant in the US.
 
The company had, in September, informed exchanges about a fire at the New York facility. 
 
In its filing, Hindalco had said, “It is hereby informed that there was a fire incident at the Novelis plant in Oswego, New York, on September 16, 2025, at around 10 pm (EDT) [i.e., on September 17, 2025, at 7:30 am (IST)], which was communicated to the Company on September 17, 2025, at 10:05 pm (IST). Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the fire or the efforts to put it out, which was mainly completed around 2:00 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025).”
 

Hindalco Q2 results

 
Hindalco Industries reported its Q2 results at the beginning of this month on November 7, 2025. Its consolidated Ebitda rose 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,684 crore and consolidated PAT grew 21 per cent to ₹4,741 crore. The performance was driven by robust momentum in the India operations and steady results from Novelis. 
 
Aluminium Upstream Ebitda rose 22 per cent to ₹4,524 crore, delivering industry-best margins of 45 per cent, while the Aluminium Downstream division posted a record Ebitda of ₹261 crore, up 69 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
The Copper business reported Ebitda of ₹634 crore, broadly in line with guidance. Novelis recorded shipments of 941 KT, flat versus last year, and continues to target cost-reduction savings of over $125 million by FY26 and $300 million by FY28. 
 
The company said the hot mill at Novelis’ Oswego plant is expected to restart in December 2025. 
 
Hindalco also announced the Phase 2 expansion of Aditya Aluminium, adding 193 KT of capacity. Consolidated net debt to Ebitda stood at 1.23x as of September 30, 2025, compared with 1.19x a year earlier.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Festive demand boosts jewellery sector; Titan remains top analysts' pick

Paints set for stronger H2, says Nuvama; Asian Paints, Pidilite favourites

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty off lows; M&M, TCS, RIL aid recovery; VIX soars 10%

M&M 'firing on all cylinders' as analysts project strong multi-year growth

Asian shares sink as US jobs fail to clear rate outlook, tech hammered

Topics :Buzzing stocksHindalco IndustriesHindalcoHindalco resultsNovelisMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE NSEIndian equities

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story