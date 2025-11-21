Hindalco slips 3% on reports of fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Hindalco share price today: Hindalco shares slipped as much as 2.94 per cent to an intraday low of ₹776.05 on Friday, November 21, 2025.

By 9:40 am, the stock was trading 1.89 per cent lower at ₹784.50, while the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 85,495.85.

Why did Hindalco shares fall today?

Hindalco shares declined on Friday after reports pointed to a fire incident at Novelis’ Oswego plant in the US.

The company had, in September, informed exchanges about a fire at the New York facility.

In its filing, Hindalco had said, “It is hereby informed that there was a fire incident at the Novelis plant in Oswego, New York, on September 16, 2025, at around 10 pm (EDT) [i.e., on September 17, 2025, at 7:30 am (IST)], which was communicated to the Company on September 17, 2025, at 10:05 pm (IST). Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the fire or the efforts to put it out, which was mainly completed around 2:00 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025).”

Hindalco Q2 results Hindalco Industries reported its Q2 results at the beginning of this month on November 7, 2025. Its consolidated Ebitda rose 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,684 crore and consolidated PAT grew 21 per cent to ₹4,741 crore. The performance was driven by robust momentum in the India operations and steady results from Novelis. Aluminium Upstream Ebitda rose 22 per cent to ₹4,524 crore, delivering industry-best margins of 45 per cent, while the Aluminium Downstream division posted a record Ebitda of ₹261 crore, up 69 per cent Y-o-Y. The Copper business reported Ebitda of ₹634 crore, broadly in line with guidance. Novelis recorded shipments of 941 KT, flat versus last year, and continues to target cost-reduction savings of over $125 million by FY26 and $300 million by FY28.