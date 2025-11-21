Home / Markets / News / Groww parent reports 25% sequential jump in Q2 profit; shares up 7%

Groww parent reports 25% sequential jump in Q2 profit; shares up 7%

Groww shares are up nearly 50 per cent since listing on November 12, compared to a 1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Groww share price
Groww
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Groww, rose over 7 per cent on Friday, while the company reported a 25 per cent sequential jump in its September quarter earnings. 
 
The broking company's stock rose as much as 7.4 per cent during the day to ₹168.3 per share. The Groww stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹164 apiece, compared to a 0.37 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:00 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day fall (down 17 per cent from peak) and currently trade at 0.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter is up nearly 50 per cent since listing on November 12, compared to a 1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Groww has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.03 trillion.

Groww Q2 results 

Groww reported a 12.6 per cent sequential rise in consolidated revenue for the September quarter to ₹1,018.74 crore from ₹904.39 crore. Net profit increased 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹471.30 crore compared with ₹378.30 crore in the previous quarter.
 
Ebitda rose 25 per cent to ₹604.04 crore from ₹483.29 crore, while the Ebitda margin improved to 59.3 per cent from 53.4 per cent. On a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis, the net profit rose 12 per cent while revenue declined 9.5 per cent. 
 
According to an earlier report by Nuvama Institutional Equities, Groww’s active client base has grown at a remarkable FY21-25 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 101.7 per cent, sharply outpacing the industry’s 27 per cent and AngelOne’s 48.3 per cent. As of September 2025, Groww commanded 11.9 million active clients with a 26.3 per cent market share – an expansion of over 2,200 basis points (bps) since FY21, the brokerage said. 
 
With continued innovation and customer-centric offerings, Groww is well-positioned to drive growth, enhance annual average revenue per user (AARPU), and capitalise on its strong momentum, Choice Equity Broking said. The company has shown exceptional performance and is poised to scale new heights through its ongoing expansion initiatives, it said. 

Groww IPO details

Groww’s ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,572.3 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. The issue, priced in the range of ₹95–100 per share, was open between November 4 and November 7.
 
The IPO received an overall subscription of 17.6 times, led by strong institutional demand. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 22.02 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 14.20 times. 
 

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

