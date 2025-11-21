Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Groww, rose over 7 per cent on Friday, while the company reported a 25 per cent sequential jump in its September quarter earnings.

The broking company's stock rose as much as 7.4 per cent during the day to ₹168.3 per share. The Groww stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹164 apiece, compared to a 0.37 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:00 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day fall (down 17 per cent from peak) and currently trade at 0.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter is up nearly 50 per cent since listing on November 12, compared to a 1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Groww has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.03 trillion.

Groww Q2 results Groww reported a 12.6 per cent sequential rise in consolidated revenue for the September quarter to ₹1,018.74 crore from ₹904.39 crore. Net profit increased 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹471.30 crore compared with ₹378.30 crore in the previous quarter. Ebitda rose 25 per cent to ₹604.04 crore from ₹483.29 crore, while the Ebitda margin improved to 59.3 per cent from 53.4 per cent. On a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis, the net profit rose 12 per cent while revenue declined 9.5 per cent. According to an earlier report by Nuvama Institutional Equities, Groww’s active client base has grown at a remarkable FY21-25 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 101.7 per cent, sharply outpacing the industry’s 27 per cent and AngelOne’s 48.3 per cent. As of September 2025, Groww commanded 11.9 million active clients with a 26.3 per cent market share – an expansion of over 2,200 basis points (bps) since FY21, the brokerage said.