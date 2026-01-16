Capital market stocks rally on strong Q3 results, growth optimism

Brokerage firm Citi, which initiated coverage on both Angel One and Groww, assigned a ‘buy’ rating, citing a structural shift in the retail broking space.
In a note, Citi said large-scale retail platforms are evolving from pure-play brokerage-led market proxies into one-stop financial services platforms offering a wider range of products. For Angel One, Citi highlighted the firm’s aggressive customer acquisition strategy and operational agility, while for Groww, it pointed to niche-market leadership and a lean business model as key positives.
Meanwhile, shares of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 1.6 per cent and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company gained 7.2 per cent on Friday.