Capital market stocks rally on strong Q3 results, growth optimism

HDFC AMC on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹641 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, driven by higher assets under management and sustained growth in equity-oriented funds. ICICI Prudential AMC, which announced its results after market hours on Wednesday, posted a 45 per cent Y-o-Y jump in profit after tax to ₹917 crore for the same period.