Home / Markets / News / Capital market stocks rally on strong Q3 results, growth optimism

Capital market stocks rally on strong Q3 results, growth optimism

Shares of capital market-linked firms jumped on strong Q3 results and optimism around long-term growth driven by financialisation and rising retail participation

q3
premium
ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 8:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of capital market-linked companies rallied on Friday buoyed by upbeat quarterly results announced and optimism around their long-term growth prospects.
 
HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Angel One, Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures, and 360 One WAM clocked gains of 2 per cent and 9 per cent.
 
Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures climbed 5.7 per cent. While the company’s net profit declined 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹547 crore, revenue rose a strong 25 per cent to ₹1,216 crore, reassuring investors on growth momentum.
 
Angel One surged 9 per cent to close at ₹2,756. Although the company reported a 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in profit and a modest 5.8 per cent rise in revenue, its sequential performance stood out. Revenues grew 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while net profit jumped 27 per cent over the previous quarter.
 
Brokerage firm Citi, which initiated coverage on both Angel One and Groww, assigned a ‘buy’ rating, citing a structural shift in the retail broking space.
 
In a note, Citi said large-scale retail platforms are evolving from pure-play brokerage-led market proxies into one-stop financial services platforms offering a wider range of products. For Angel One, Citi highlighted the firm’s aggressive customer acquisition strategy and operational agility, while for Groww, it pointed to niche-market leadership and a lean business model as key positives.
 
Meanwhile, shares of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 1.6 per cent and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company gained 7.2 per cent on Friday.
 
HDFC AMC on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹641 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, driven by higher assets under management and sustained growth in equity-oriented funds. ICICI Prudential AMC, which announced its results after market hours on Wednesday, posted a 45 per cent Y-o-Y jump in profit after tax to ₹917 crore for the same period.
 
“Capital markets as a theme represent a structural growth story, supported by deeper financialisation of assets and the record number of new listings seen in the post-pandemic period,” said G Chokklingam, founder of Equinomics.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SAT sets aside Sebi's order on Bombay Dyeing and its promoters

Premium

Sebi mulls overhaul of KYC norms to ease onboarding, cut duplication

Sebi proposes same-day fund netting for FPIs to ease liquidity strain

Premium

Fintechs corner $2.4 billion in investments, funding to sector moderates

Sebi proposes trade settlement mechanism to cut costs for offshore funds

Topics :capital marketAsset ManagementQ3 results

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story