CarTrade Tech shares slide 5% on ending talks to acquire CarDekho parent

Shares of CarTrade Tech Ltd. fell over 5 per cent on Thursday after it clarified that its proposed acquisition of CarDekho and BikeDekho did not materialise and both sides agreed to call off the talks.

Shares of the company snapped a three-day winning streak and currently trade at 4.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 105 per cent this year, compared to an 11 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. CarTrade Tech has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,109.16 crore.

CarTrade Tech calls off proposed acquisition

CarTrade Tech on Thursday said it has ended preliminary discussions with Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd. over a potential consolidation of their automotive classifieds businesses, CarDekho and BikeDekho. The companies have "mutually decided not to proceed with the proposed transaction at this stage," CarTrade Tech informed the stock exchanges.

The company said it remains focused on strengthening its existing platforms, CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India and Shriram Automall, and reiterated that these businesses operate in large and expanding total addressable markets with significant growth potential.

CarTrade Tech added that it will continue to execute its strategic roadmap, invest in product and technology innovation, and build value across its diversified ecosystem.