Sensex hits new high, surged over 14% post breakout in past; check outlook

SensexCurrent Level: 85,900 Support: 84,250; 81,900 Resistance: 86,127; 88,100; 90,600 According to the yearly Fibonacci chart, the BSE Sensex is now quoting close to its yearly R2 - meaning Resistance 2 - which stands at 86,127. Breakout above the same shall open the doors for a likely up move towards 88,100 levels. Further Fibonacci extension chart indicates likely upside for the Sensex around 90,600 and 94,100 levels, as per the yearly chart. The overall bias for the BSE benchmark index is likely to remain upbeat as long as the index holds above 81,900 levels, with near support visible at 84,250.
