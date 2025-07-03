Home / Markets / News / Cash turnover rises to 9-month high as equity market volumes climb

Cash turnover rises to 9-month high as equity market volumes climb

Equity cash segment turnover rose for the fourth straight month in June, lifting the benchmark Sensex and Nifty to their highest levels in nine months

cash, rupee
premium
Experts said the upcoming shift in the expiry days for both exchanges may lead to further softening in volumes, albeit only in the near term.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Equity cash segment turnover rose for a fourth straight month in June, while the trading volumes for the derivatives segment slipped for a second month.
 
The rise in the cash market volumes were underpinned by a fourth straight monthly gain in the markets, which lifted the benchmark Sensex and Nifty to their highest levels in nine months.
 
On the other hand, the regulatory tightening continued to weigh on futures and options (F&O) trading.
 

Also Read

Union Bank of India to garner ₹6,000 crore through equity, debt mix

Inflow into equity MFs hits 13-month low at Rs 19,000 cr in May

IFL Enterprises plans to raise up to ₹49 crore through rights issue

Apollo Micro Systems raises over Rs 416 cr via equity shares, warrants

Premium

Mutual funds plan to enter SIF space with equity and hybrid offerings

 
The average daily turnover (ADTV) in F&O declined marginally to ₹345.85 trillion — a four month low. The combined cash market ADTV for NSE and BSE climbed to ₹1.21 trillion in June, highest since September 2024, when the markets had logged their lifetime highs.
 
The market regulator has brought in major changes in the F&O regulations since November 2024, including restricting weekly expiry to only one index per exchange and increasing the lot sizes, which impacted the overall turnover.
 
Experts said the upcoming shift in the expiry days for both the exchanges may lead to further softening in volumes, albeit only for the near term.
 
In another overhaul, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has announced a new set of measures for the derivatives segment, introducing a fresh formulation to calculate open interest and market-wide position limits. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee rises on trade deal hopes; settles 38 paise stronger at 85.32/$

Crizac IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex falls 170 pts, Nifty at 25,405; PSB, metal, realty stocks drag

Max, Aster DM, Apollo rally up to 7%; what's driving hospital stocks today?

Nifty Sept rejig: IndiGo, Max Health to replace Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd

Topics :SEBIequityMarketsThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story