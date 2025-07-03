Nifty Sept rejig: IndiGo, Max Health to replace Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd

IndiGo has already seen "substantial" positive price action, reflecting market expectations, the brokerage said in a report on July 2. However, Max Healthcare appears "under-owned" on this theme and could see more buying interest, it said, expecting over $400 million in passive inflows.
The stock of the defence company Hindustan Aeronautics will be the only threat to Max Healthcare's inclusion in the key gauge, Nuvama said. "The only scenario where Max Health may miss inclusion is if HAL outperforms Max Health by 12 per cent immediately and sustains that outperformance through July-end." This, however, is a low probability, Nuvama said.
Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank will be the stocks that will see exclusion from the index, given their recent performance. While much of the negative sentiment appears to be priced in, Nuvama believes any further downside will be more pronounced around the adjustment period. "Until then, we don’t expect significant pressure purely from expected passive flows."
The September Nifty 50 review is likely to be "action-packed," Nuvama said in the report. The cut-off period for the rejig ends in July, and the official announcement is expected in the latter half of August. The index adjustments will be effective September 29, 2025.
Shares of the food delivery platform Zomato and Mukesh Ambani-backed Jio Financial Services were added to the benchmark Nifty50, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Britannia Industries saw exclusion. The two stocks were expected to bring in a passive inflow of $910 million into the index.
