RMG loss may turn out to result in gains for casual gaming market

The government's blanket ban on real money gaming platforms may shift demand towards casual, midcore and AAA titles that rely on in-app purchases and advertising for growth

The ban on RMG comes as multiple Indian studios, publishers, and developers gather at global gaming fair Gamescom in Germany. | File Image
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Casual gaming studios and publishers are set to benefit from the government’s blanket ban on real money gaming (RMG) platforms such as Dream11, Games24x7, Mobile Premier League, and WinZO—even as the overall gaming industry contracts.
 
Industry executives said the ban could push demand for casual, midcore, and AAA titles—games with low-to-moderate complexity and shorter session lengths that rely on advertising and in-app purchases.
 
Popular titles such as Ludo King (Gametion), Real Cricket (Nautilus Mobile), Indus Battle Royale (SuperGaming), and Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games) are among those expected to see a boost.
 
“I don’t see a reason why RMG guys cannot compete with us since they have a large bank balance. But do they want to compete in that space? If they wanted to, they would have done it by now,” said the founder of a casual gaming firm.
 
Casual gaming players expect RMG companies to enter the segment, leveraging their cash reserves to invest in e-sports or shooter games. However, market executives cautioned that not all of the 450 million Indians who have played real money games such as ludo, poker, or rummy are likely to shift to casual gaming overnight.
 
“Now the next part of it is, does this change anything from a gaming industry perspective? Who does it benefit? There is responsibility for us now to make great games that are played by the audiences and fill in the gap from an entertainment perspective,” the person quoted above added.
 
The ban on RMG comes as multiple Indian studios, publishers, and developers gather at global gaming fair Gamescom in Germany.
 
“The Chinese games here are far ahead in terms of gameplay, graphics, and development. For us to get there as an industry and as a nation will take a few years,” one of the attendees told Business Standard.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, passed in Parliament on Thursday and cleared by the Rajya Sabha, seeks to promote e-sports, educational games, and social gaming.
 
A joint report by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, the Interactive Entertainment & Innovation Council, and WinZO noted that only about 1,500 competitive e-sports players are active in India. E-sports involve formal competitions dedicated to specific titles, typically played before spectators. Popular games in this category include Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), League of Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty.
 
The RMG ban has put the jobs of more than 200,000 employees across over 400 entities at risk.
 
Industry participants noted that while casual gaming firms continue to hire, the scale of employment remains limited and focused largely on specialised areas such as graphics and development.
 
“The industry is small in India today. Most of the development in the country services foreign clients for back-end work,” another executive employed with an RMG company explained.
 
According to a report by Lumikai—an interactive and games-focused venture capital firm—the Indian gaming market is expected to reach $7.5 billion by FY28, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent, driven by rising in-app purchases and advertising revenues in casual and midcore games.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

