Avendus Spark under scrutiny after error in Clean Science share sale

Indian broker Avendus Spark is under fire after botching a share sale of Clean Science & Technology Pvt., in what could be one of the country’s biggest fat-finger mistakes in years.

Avendus Spark was only authorized to sell a 24 per cent stake in the chemical firm through block trades but placed sell orders for a “significantly higher number of shares,” Clean Science said in a statement on Thursday. The statement didn’t specify the scale of the error but 59.8 million shares, or 56 per cent of the company’s outstanding stock, were traded in the market’s opening minutes for 65.4 billion rupees ($749 million), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.