Home / Markets / News / Avendus Spark under scrutiny after error in Clean Science share sale

Avendus Spark under scrutiny after error in Clean Science share sale

Clean Science shares fell as much as 9.3 per cent but pared their losses to close 2.7 per cent lower in Mumbai

Stock market
Avendus Spark was only authorized to sell a 24 per cent stake in the chemical firm through block trades but placed sell orders for a “significantly higher number of shares,” Clean Science said in a statement on Thursday. (Represntative photo: Shutterstock)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian broker Avendus Spark is under fire after botching a share sale of Clean Science & Technology Pvt., in what could be one of the country’s biggest fat-finger mistakes in years.     
Avendus Spark was only authorized to sell a 24 per cent stake in the chemical firm through block trades but placed sell orders for a “significantly higher number of shares,” Clean Science said in a statement on Thursday. The statement didn’t specify the scale of the error but 59.8 million shares, or 56 per cent of the company’s outstanding stock, were traded in the market’s opening minutes for 65.4 billion rupees ($749 million), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.  
The broker, formed after Avendus Capital Pvt. bought Spark Institutional Equities Pvt., is taking “immediate remedial steps to review the situation and address the matter responsibly,” according to Clean Science.  
In a separate statement, Spark said it’s reviewing the facts related to the block trade with “utmost priority and remains fully committed to addressing this matter responsibly.” It didn’t specify details of the error. 
Clean Science shares fell as much as 9.3 per cent but pared their losses to close 2.7 per cent lower in Mumbai. 
Separately,  Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is close to buying a majority stake in Avendus Capital, Bloomberg reported in June.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Plastic pipe makers to gain from anti-dumping duty, demand revival

Foreign investors slash India allocations in July, shift to China & Korea

Rupee reverses gains ahead of Jackson Hole meet; ends lower at 87.27/$

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 6th day, adds 143pts, Nifty at 25,084; BSE, Angel One crack 7%

Smallcap power generation stock zooms 19% on heavy volumes; hits 52-wk high

Topics :Avendusshare salesBrokersMarket news

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story