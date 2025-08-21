Margin recovery crucial for Swiggy re-rating despite strong Q1 growth

Swiggy delivered revenue of Rs 4,961 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26, up 12.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The food delivery business’s gross order value (GOV) grew 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,090 crore, while contribution margin (CM) contracted 50 basis points (bp) Q-o-Q to 7.3 per cent. Adjusted EBITDA of the food delivery segment as a per cent of GOV dipped 50 bp Q-o-Q to 2.4 per cent. Monthly transacting users (MTUs) grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y.

Instamart’s GOV was Rs 5,660 crore, up 107 per cent Y-o-Y. Its CM expanded 100 bp Q-o-Q to minus 4.6 per cent. Dark-store additions included 41 new active stores in Q1 compared with 300 in Q4. Adjusted EBITDA as a per cent of GOV was minus 15.8 per cent (versus minus 18 per cent in both Q4 and Q1 FY25). Instamart’s CM improved to minus 4.6 per cent from minus 5.6 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Overall, Swiggy posted a net loss of Rs 1,196 crore, up 95 per cent Y-o-Y. For Q1 FY26, adjusted EBITDA loss grew 134 per cent Y-o-Y. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was negative at Rs 810 crore. A key positive was the increase in average order value (AOV), which rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y and 16 per cent Q-o-Q. Management said the improvement was structural rather than seasonal. CM may also improve quickly, but Swiggy has paused store expansion in quick commerce, believing its current network of 4.3 million square feet across more than 1,000 dark stores can support 100 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Present in 127 cities, Swiggy will focus on deeper penetration in top markets, which should help margin expansion. However, competition remains intense.

Food delivery GOV, up 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y, was driven partly by 10-minute “Bolt” deliveries, which now account for 10–12 per cent of orders. GOV momentum is strong, aided by expansion into Tier-II cities. Food delivery’s EBITDA margin contracted to 2.4 per cent due to rider availability issues and one-off fixed cost increases. Management reaffirmed its medium-term margin target of 5 per cent and expects a rebound from Q2 onwards as GOV scales. Swiggy remains confident of sustaining high-teen growth in the near term. Growth in GOV was driven by a rising MTU base and better execution, especially in Tier-II cities. “Bolt” has minimal impact on AOV and is not margin dilutive since its unit economics are close to platform averages.

In Instamart, while AOV rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y, order growth was deliberately moderated by phasing out low-value orders. The Maxxsaver basket-building programme helped consolidate demand. Non-grocery penetration remains low, but its share in GOV has increased to 18.5 per cent from 7 per cent a year ago. The company has unified the rider app for food delivery and Instamart, though dedicated riders still serve each segment. Gig workers can operate across both. Overall, CM improved 100 bp Q-o-Q, with further improvement expected in Q2. However, CM gains of Rs 1.4 per order lagged revenue growth of Rs 9.5 per order Q-o-Q.