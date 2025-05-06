CCL Products share price zooms 16% on announcing Q4 results, dividend
CCL Products share price: In the quarter under review, CCL Products' net profit stood at ₹101.86 crore as against ₹65.2 crore a year ago, up 56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)SI Reporter Mumbai
CCL Products share price: Shares of CCL Products zoomed 15.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹687 per share on BSE. The stock gained a day after the company reported its Q4FY25 numbers.
At 10:06 AM, CCL Products shares
were trading 14.27 per cent higher at ₹679.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was down 0.24 per cent at 80,599.67. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,067.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹854 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹475 per share.
CCL Products Q4 results
The tea and coffee company reported its Q4 results after market hours
on Monday. In the quarter under review, CCL Products' net profit stood at ₹101.86 crore as against ₹65.2 crore a year ago, up 56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's revenue grew 15 per cent to ₹835.84 crore as compared to ₹726.7 crore a year ago.
CCL Products dividend
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹5 (250 per cent) per equity share of the nominal value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2024-25.
CCL Products dividend history
About CCL Products
CCL Products (India) Ltd is a leading global manufacturer and exporter of coffee, with operations spanning India, Vietnam, and Switzerland. Established in 1994, the company offers both spray-dried and freeze-dried coffee, catering to major international brands and retailers. The company visions to become a leading FMCG organisation, delivering convenient, innovative, and affordable products to customers and consumers.