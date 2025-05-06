Home / Markets / News / CCL Products share price zooms 16% on announcing Q4 results, dividend

CCL Products share price: In the quarter under review, CCL Products' net profit stood at ₹101.86 crore as against ₹65.2 crore a year ago, up 56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

Mumbai
May 06 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
CCL Products share price: Shares of CCL Products zoomed 15.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹687 per share on BSE. The stock gained a day after the company reported its Q4FY25 numbers. 
 
At 10:06 AM, CCL Products shares were trading 14.27 per cent higher at ₹679.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 80,599.67. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,067.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹854 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹475 per share. 
 
In the past one year, CCL Products shares have gained 1.6 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

CCL Products Q4 results

The tea and coffee company reported its Q4 results after market hours on Monday. In the quarter under review, CCL Products' net profit stood at ₹101.86 crore as against ₹65.2 crore a year ago, up 56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).  The company's revenue grew 15 per cent to ₹835.84 crore as compared to ₹726.7 crore a year ago. 
 
The company's total expenses in Q4 stood at ₹733.77 crore up from ₹660.4 crore a year ago.

CCL Products dividend 

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹5 (250 per cent) per equity share of the nominal value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2024-25.

CCL Products dividend history 

Prior to this, the company had provided a dividend of ₹2 per share with ex-date on September 13, 2024. Similarly, ₹2.5 per share dividend was provided in February 2024.

About CCL Products

CCL Products (India) Ltd is a leading global manufacturer and exporter of coffee, with operations spanning India, Vietnam, and Switzerland. Established in 1994, the company offers both spray-dried and freeze-dried coffee, catering to major international brands and retailers. The company visions to become a leading FMCG organisation, delivering convenient, innovative, and affordable products to customers and consumers. 
First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

