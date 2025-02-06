CCL Products shares decline 5% on posting Q3 numbers; check details

CCL Products shares slipped 4.5 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday low at Rs 650 per share on BSE. The counter saw selling pressure after the company reported its Q3 numbers.

Around 10:12 AM, CCL Products share price was down 3.85 per cent at Rs 654.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent at 78,101.18. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,744.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 854 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 551.4 per share.

The company released its Q3 results on Wednesday after market hours. The report showed CCL Products' consolidated net profit was flat at Rs 63.04 crore as compared to Rs 63.28 crore a year ago. The company's revenue increased 14.1 per cent to Rs 758.4 crore as compared to Rs 664.4 crore a year ago.

In Q2, the company's net profit for the September quarter showed robust growth, rising by 21.31 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 74 crore from Rs 61 crore.

ALSO READ: CCL Products climbs over 12% after strong Q2FY25 show; details here The earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (Ebitda) grew by 24.54 per cent Y-o-Y, rising to Rs 137 crore from Rs 110 crore in Q2FY24. The company also saw an improvement in Ebitda margin, which rose by 47 basis points to 18.56 per cent, up from 18.09 per cent in the previous year.

Also Read

CCL Products is a global leader in the production of instant coffee, headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It is part of the CCL Industries group, known for its packaging and labeling solutions. CCL Products specializes in manufacturing various types of instant coffee, including freeze-dried and spray-dried coffee, along with coffee extracts and ingredients for the food and beverage industry.

The company serves both retail and industrial clients, offering private-label services to brands worldwide. With a strong focus on sustainability, CCL Products ensures ethical sourcing and environmentally responsible production practices. The company has production facilities in India, Europe, and other regions, making it a significant player in the global coffee industry.

In the past one year, CCL Products shares have gained 5.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.4 per cent.