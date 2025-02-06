NTPC order boosts GE Power India share price by 5%; check details here

Shares of heavy electrical equipment maker GE Power India climbed 5.49 per cent to a day's high of Rs 289 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intraday deals, in an otherwise weak market on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The northward move in the company's share price came on the back of the news that the company received a purchase order from NTPC for an amount of Rs 13.75 crore (excluding 18 per cent GST).

GE Power India, via a regulatory filing, also informed the bourses that its Board Meeting is set to be held on February 12, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2024.

GE Power India Ltd is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of key equipment for thermal and hydro power plants. The company also operates in the supply of products and solutions for power generation and transmission infrastructure requirements.

GE Power India's market capitalisation, as of February 6, 2025, stands at Rs 1,877.33 crore on the NSE.

GE Power India shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 646 apiece on the NSE on July 12, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 234.10 per share on March 20, 2024. Historically, GE Power India shares have shown mixed performance, dropping 19 per cent in the last month, and 37 per cent in the last year. However, GE Power India's share price has advanced around 0.31 per cent in the last one year.

At around 9:53 AM on Thursday, GE Power India shares were trading at approximately Rs 278.50 apiece, up 1.66 per cent from their previous close of Rs 273.95 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.09 million equity shares of the company, worth around Rs 2.89 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today.

At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were trading lower, with the BSE Sensex gaining 128 points to reach 78,143.12 levels, and Nifty50 around 23,653.45, down 0.18 per cent.