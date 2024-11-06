Business Standard
CCL Products climbs over 12% after strong Q2FY25 show; details here

Shares of CCL Products surged up to 12.51 per cent at Rs 752.05 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday deals

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Shares of CCL Products surged up to 12.51 per cent at Rs 752.05 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals. This came after the company reported a strong second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25). 
CCL Products revenue from operations increased by 21.38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching Rs 738 crore compared to Rs 608 crore in the same period last year.  
Net profit for the September quarter also showed robust growth, rising by 21.31 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 74 crore from Rs 61 crore in Q2FY24.  
The earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (Ebitda) grew by 24.54 per cent Y-o-Y, rising to Rs 137 crore from Rs 110 crore in Q2FY24. The company also saw an improvement in Ebitda margin, which rose by 47 basis points to 18.56 per cent, up from 18.09 per cent in the previous year. 
 
The company’s total expenses surged Rs 651 crore in the September quarter of FY25 from Rs 538 crore in Q2FY24, a jump of 21 per cent Y-o-Y. 
CCL Products (India) is involved in the production, trading, and distribution of coffee, with operations primarily in India, Vietnam, and Switzerland. The company has established a strong presence in international markets, offering two forms of instant coffee—Spray Dried and Freeze Dried.

CCL Products share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 15.2 per cent, while gaining 14.9 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.7 per cent year to date and 23 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 9,746.87 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 96.47 times and at an earning per share of Rs 6.93. 
 
At 1:01 PM; the stock of the company surged 9.21 per cent at Rs 729.95 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex jumped 0.91 per cent at 80,197.80. 
 

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

