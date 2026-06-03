Cement sector faces margin pressure despite healthy demand growth

Q4FY26 was a strong quarter for the cement industry in terms of volume growth and price hikes. However, rising costs are expected to keep margins under pressure, while ongoing capacity expansions are likely to sustain competitive intensity.

The aggregate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of companies accounting for around 75 per cent of industry capacity rose 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 37 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in Q4FY26. However, blended Ebitda per tonne declined 2 per cent Y-o-Y, even as it improved sequentially, reflecting a rebound from the seasonal weakness seen in Q3FY26.

Cement volumes grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, supported by housing and infrastructure demand. Industry capacity crossed 700 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY26, up 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Realisations rose by an estimated 2.5 per cent both Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y, with average increases in net sales realisation (NSR) of ₹137 per tonne Y-o-Y following price hikes in January and February. Average Ebitda per tonne declined by ₹81 Y-o-Y but increased by ₹110 Q-o-Q due to seasonal factors.

UltraTech Cement reported healthy growth of 9 per cent on a high base, while ACC and Nuvoco Vistas recorded growth of 7.2 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively. Dalmia Bharat and The Ramco Cements posted lower growth of 2.3 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

JK Cement led volume growth with a 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase, followed by Shree Cement (up 9.5 per cent) and Ambuja Cements (up 9.3 per cent).

However, Shree Cement reported a 16 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Ebitda per tonne to ₹1,179. Ambuja Cements and ACC saw sharp contractions of 28.3 per cent and 28.2 per cent, respectively. JK Cement’s Ebitda per tonne declined 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y due to volume losses in its UAE operations. Ramco Cements reported a 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y improvement from a low base to ₹692 per tonne.

Several companies outperformed on profitability. UltraTech Cement reported an 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Ebitda per tonne to ₹1,253, the highest in the industry. Dalmia Bharat recorded an 11 per cent increase to ₹1,025.

Companies indicated price hikes of ₹15-20 per bag in the trade segment and ₹20-25 per bag in the non-trade segment during Q1FY27 to offset sharp cost inflation arising from the conflict in West Asia. Managements said demand remains constructive, but the conflict has raised costs and disrupted construction activity in the region.

Most companies are targeting volume growth of around 8 per cent in FY27. Ambuja Cements has adopted a more cautious stance, projecting 5 per cent growth due to concerns over demand moderation. Capacity utilisation across the industry remains broadly in the 60-70 per cent range.