Cement sector likely to witness margin squeeze once inventories run out

This is obviously a near-term risk. Crude, coal and freight rates are linked and may spike further. This has already impacted valuations in the cement sector. Value investors with deep pockets may find this situation attractive if they can hold for the long-term.

Crude oil prices have risen 39 per cent, global thermal coal by 14 per cent, and global pet coke by 18 per cent. The rupee has also depreciated, adding to inflation. Share prices of cement majors are down by 11-12 per cent as a result. H1FY27 is likely to continue being inflationary for cement, as inventories run out. The conditions may persist if the conflict lingers on. Demand during the monsoon season (usually Q2FY27) is always low, and that could be the bottom of the cycle with cement prices down, and raw material costs up.