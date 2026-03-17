Demergers unlock value but outcomes hinge on structure, says InGovern

The firm cited transactions such as Adani Enterprises (energy, gas), Raymond (lifestyle), Jubilant Pharmova (life sciences), and Siemens (energy) among those that delivered strong value unlocking.
At the core of the demerger argument lies the so-called holdco discount — the tendency of conglomerates to trade below the sum of their parts due to complexity, concerns around capital allocation, and limited transparency. InGovern’s analysis shows that operating-cum-holding companies trade at an average discount of 32 per cent.
However, the study also noted that value creation is not uniform. Some transactions, including Piramal Enterprises, Aarti Industries, Tata Motors, and ITC Hotels, have underperformed the broader market.