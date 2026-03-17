Demergers unlock value but outcomes hinge on structure, says InGovern

Corporate demergers by India Inc have largely unlocked significant shareholder value over the past decade by eliminating holding company (holdco) discounts and enabling sharper strategic focus, proxy advisory firm InGovern said in a note.

An analysis of 22 demergers between 2016 and 2024 showed that the combined market capitalisation of parent and spun-off entities rose 36 per cent from one month prior to board approval to three months after listing. These returns outpaced the Nifty 50 index by 16 percentage points, underscoring the effectiveness of demergers as a value-unlocking tool, InGovern said.