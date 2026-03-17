Home / Markets / News / Demergers unlock value but outcomes hinge on structure, says InGovern

Demergers unlock value but outcomes hinge on structure, says InGovern

InGovern study shows India Inc demergers have unlocked shareholder value, though outcomes vary widely depending on structure and execution of corporate restructuring

demerger
premium
Demerger moves by India Inc are unlocking shareholder value by removing holdco discounts, though gains vary across companies and sectors.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 8:00 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Corporate demergers by India Inc have largely unlocked significant shareholder value over the past decade by eliminating holding company (holdco) discounts and enabling sharper strategic focus, proxy advisory firm InGovern said in a note.
 
An analysis of 22 demergers between 2016 and 2024 showed that the combined market capitalisation of parent and spun-off entities rose 36 per cent from one month prior to board approval to three months after listing. These returns outpaced the Nifty 50 index by 16 percentage points, underscoring the effectiveness of demergers as a value-unlocking tool, InGovern said.
 
“Recent Indian demergers demonstrate that simplified pure-play structures consistently generate superior shareholder returns by eliminating conglomerate discounts and enabling focused strategies,” InGovern said in a note analysing the proposed merger of UPL Limited. 
The firm cited transactions such as Adani Enterprises (energy, gas), Raymond (lifestyle), Jubilant Pharmova (life sciences), and Siemens (energy) among those that delivered strong value unlocking. 
At the core of the demerger argument lies the so-called holdco discount — the tendency of conglomerates to trade below the sum of their parts due to complexity, concerns around capital allocation, and limited transparency. InGovern’s analysis shows that operating-cum-holding companies trade at an average discount of 32 per cent.
 
However, the study also noted that value creation is not uniform. Some transactions, including Piramal Enterprises, Aarti Industries, Tata Motors, and ITC Hotels, have underperformed the broader market.
 
InGovern’s note comes amid the demerger announcement by agrochemicals major UPL last month. The proposed restructuring, it said, could simplify the company’s corporate structure by creating focused, pure-play businesses.
 
Under the plan, UPL will combine its India crop protection business and its global crop protection platform to create a new entity — UPL Global, while UPL will house the specialty chemicals business, superform manufacturing, and the stake in IPO-bound Advanta Seeds.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Standard Chartered settles Sebi case for ₹57.2 lakh over FPI norms

Nifty, Sensex advance for a second day; gains capped by high crude prices

Sebi proposes easing nomination norms for demat accounts, MF folios

IDBI Bank tanks 29% in 1 wk, nears 52-wk low amid disinvestment uncertainty

'Investors should remain selective, deploy funds in a staggered manner'

Topics :India Incmarket capitalisationNifty 50Tata Motors Demerger

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story