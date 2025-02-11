Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Cera Sanitary share price slips 4% weak Q3 results; check details here

Cera Sanitary share price slips 4% weak Q3 results; check details here

The company's net profit dropped 9.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 46 crore in the December quarter of FY25, from Rs 51 crore in Q3FY24

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cera Sanitary share price: Cera Sanitaryware (Cera Sanitary) share price dropped as much as 3.93 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 6,330.70 per share on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. 
 
The fall in the share price came after the company reported a weak set of results. 
 
The company’s net profit dropped 9.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 46 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 51 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24) 
 
Cera Sanitary’s revenue rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 452.3 crore in the December quarter of FY25, from Rs 439 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) remained flat Y-o-Y at Rs 61.5 crore.
 
Meanwhile, Ebitda margin contracted 40 basis points (bps) to 13.6 per cent in Q3FY25, from  14 per cent in Q3FY24.

Also Read

CMS Info Systems falls 4% as stock trades ex-dividend today; details here

TVS Supply slips 5% on incurring net loss in Q3 against profit a year ago

Swiggy tanks 26% in 6 days, hits new low on weak Q3 operational performance

Weak Q3 margin, profit booking drags Eicher Motors 7%; analysts mixed

Varun Beverages down 6%, at 52-wk low after Q4: Should you buy, sell, hold?

 
About Cera Sanitaryware
 
Cera Sanitaryware Limited is a manufacturer of bathroom and kitchen products, offering a wide range of items such as sanitaryware, faucets, tiles, and wellness solutions. 
 
Founded in 1980 and originally known as Madhusudan Oils and Fats Limited, the company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Cera Sanitary stands out for its use of cutting-edge technologies, including 3D printing, robotic glazing, and pressure casting, which ensure the highest standards of quality in its products.
 
Cera’s extensive product portfolio includes ceramic sinks, wash basins, baths, bidets, water closet pans, flushing cisterns, urinals, and seat covers, as well as wellness products like showers, steam cubicles, and whirlpools. 
 
Catering to diverse market segments, Cera Sanitary offers products in mass, mid, premium, and luxury categories, and its manufacturing facility runs on non-conventional wind and solar power in Gujarat. Cera markets its products through a robust network of dealers and retailers across India.
 
At 1:50 PM, Cera Sanitary share price was trading 3.56 per cent lower at Rs 6,355.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.28 per cent lower at 76,323.72
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market Crash LIVE: At day's low; Sensex falls 1,200 pts to 76,100; SMIDs drag 3%; Auto, FMCG drag 2%

KFC & Pizza Hut operator Devyani International decline 4% on posting Q3

BSE Smallcap index tanks over 17% in 2 months; 131 stocks at 52-week low

Upcoming IPO: Rite Water Solutions files DRHP with Sebi; details here

Last hours! Eleganz Interiors IPO ends today; subscription 7x, GMP up 16%

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesCera SanitarywareMarket trendsIndian equity markets

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story