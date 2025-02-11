Markets LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India as investors assess US tariffs; Asia mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 11, 2025: Even as US President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday imposing Even as US President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday imposing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the US, with threats of more tariffs standing in the way, markets around the world discounted worries around them to climb higher.

In the US, Wall Street indices, Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.38 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.67 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.98 per cent higher.

Elsewhere, markets in the Asia Pacific region were higher too, with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbing 0.2 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi gaining 0.9 per cent. Japan markets were closed for a holiday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was lower by 0.07 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 was behind by 0.73 per cent. In that backdrop, at 7:08 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,469, around 10 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.

Furthermore, investors will be keeping a close eye on December quarter results, from companies including Vodafone Idea, and Lupin, among others, along with the continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Separately, Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, has launched five new indices — the BSE 1000, BSE Next 500, BSE 250 Microcap, BSE Next 250 Microcap, and BSE 1000 Multicap (equal size weighted). READ MORE Separately, Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, has launched five new indices — the BSE 1000, BSE Next 500, BSE 250 Microcap, BSE Next 250 Microcap, and BSE 1000 Multicap (equal size weighted).

Meanwhile, in the primary markets today, Ajax Engineering IPO (Mainline) and Chandan Healthcare IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their suscription window, while Eleganz Interiors IPO (SME) will see its last day of subscription.

Further, in the SME section, the basis of allotment for Solarium Green Energy IPO and Readymix Construction Machinery IPO will get finalised today.