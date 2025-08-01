Chalet Hotels shares jump 19% post Q1; analyst decodes stock strategy

Chalet Hotels share price today: Shares of high-end hotels operator, Shares of high-end hotels operator, Chalet Hotels , jumped 19 per cent on Friday, August 1, 2025, logging an intraday high of ₹1,082.00, after announcing its results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

At the time of writing this report, around 7.5 million shares had changed hands on the counter, cumulatively, on the NSE and BSE. While the stock experienced a strong rally earlier in the day, nearly all gains were erased post-noon.

Chalet Hotels Q1FY26 earnings

The company's overall income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹908 crore, as compared to ₹369 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, indicating a triple-digit increase of 146 per cent. Consolidated net profit for Q1FY26 stood at ₹203.1 crore, up by 235 per cent year from ₹60 crore recorded in the same period of the last financial year. Chalet Hotel's operating margin for the quarter stood at 35 per cent during the quarter under review. The figure stood at 30 per cent during the first quarter of the last financial year. However, it is worth mentioning that Chalet Hotels' Q1FY26 performance is not directly comparable on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, as the company has accounted for both revenue and expenses related to its residential projects in Bengaluru during this quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹371 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 150 per cent Y-o-Y increase from ₹148 crore recorded in Q1FY25 . Chalet Hotel's revenue per available room (RevPar) also surged 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹805 crore in Q1FY26. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty gives up 24,600; SMIDs down 1%; India VIX up 4% “Despite the geopolitical headwinds across India and West Asia, we’ve once again delivered a strong quarterly performance— a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to disciplined execution, guest-centricity, and long-term value creation," said Sanjay Sethi, managing director and CEO, Chalet Hotels.

As per the company release, Sethi will be succeeded by Shwetank Singh, who will assume the role of managing director and CEO effective February 1, 2026. "Over the past two years, we’ve also been thoughtfully preparing for the future of leadership at Chalet. In alignment with a well-crafted succession plan developed in collaboration with the Board, I had communicated my intent not to seek an extension of my current term, which concludes on January 31, 2026," Sethi said. Brokerage View- Religare Broking ALSO READ: Chalet Hotels shares jump 19% post Q1; analyst decodes stock strategy So far this calendar year, Chalet Hotels stock has struggled to trade in the green territory, experiencing a decline of around 7 per cent. While the overall outlook of the stock remains on the positive side, Ravi Singh, SVP-retail research at Religare Broking, advised investors to buy on prospective dips.