IPO Calendar: NSDL, Aditya Infotech among 15 firms to debut next week

IPO Calendar: Primary market investors will remain in action next week with the launch of eight new initial public offerings (IPOs) and listing of 15 companies on the stock exchanges. In the mainboard segment, National Securities Depository (NSDL) IPO is scheduled to make its debut on the exchanges on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The SME segment will also witness the listings of nine public issues.

In addition, the Highway Infrastructure IPO, along with seven SME public issues, are scheduled to open for public subscription next week.

In the mainboard segment, Aditya Infotech IPO and Laxmi India Finance IPO will make their debut on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, August 5. NSDL IPO, Sri Lotus Developers IPO and M&B Engineering IPO are scheduled for listing on Wednesday, August 6.

In the SME segment, Essex Marine IPO, BLT Logistics IPO, Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO, Jyoti Global Plast IPO, Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO, and Bhadora Industries IPO will open for public subscription on Monday, August 4. Sawaliya Foods Products IPO will open for bidding on Thursday, August 7.

In the SME space, Umiya Mobile IPO and Repono IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, August 4. Kaytex Fabrics IPO will be listed on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, August 5.

Takyon Networks, Mehul Colours, and BD Industries (Pune) will make their debut on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, August 6. In addition, on the NSE SME platform, Renol Polychem and Cash Ur Drive Marketing will list on Thursday, August 7. Flysbs Aviation will list on the NSE SME platform on Friday, August 8.