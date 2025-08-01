Home / Markets / News / IPO Calendar: NSDL, Aditya Infotech among 15 firms to debut next week

IPO Calendar: NSDL, Aditya Infotech among 15 firms to debut next week

In the mainboard segment, National Securities Depository (NSDL) IPO is scheduled to make its debut on the exchanges on Wednesday, August 6

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
IPO Calendar: Primary market investors will remain in action next week with the launch of eight new initial public offerings (IPOs) and listing of 15 companies on the stock exchanges. In the mainboard segment, National Securities Depository (NSDL) IPO is scheduled to make its debut on the exchanges on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The SME segment will also witness the listings of nine public issues. 
 
In addition, the Highway Infrastructure IPO, along with seven SME public issues, are scheduled to open for public subscription next week.   ALSO READ | NSDL IPO closes today: Check latest subscription status, GMP

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week:

Mainline IPOs next week

Highway Infrastructure IPO 

Highway Infrastructure aims to raise ₹130 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 13.9 million equity shares aggregating to ₹97.52 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 4.6 million shares aggregating to ₹32.48 crore. Highway Infrastructure IPO will open for public subscription on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on August 8, 2025. Highway Infrastructure shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on August 12, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹65-70. The minimum lot size for the application is 211 shares. Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.  
 
In the SME segment, Essex Marine IPO, BLT Logistics IPO, Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO, Jyoti Global Plast IPO, Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO, and Bhadora Industries IPO will open for public subscription on Monday, August 4. Sawaliya Foods Products IPO will open for bidding on Thursday, August 7.  ALSO READ | Sri Lotus Developers IPO closes today; subscription rises 19x, GMP at 30%

IPO listings next week

In the mainboard segment, Aditya Infotech IPO and Laxmi India Finance IPO will make their debut on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, August 5. NSDL IPO, Sri Lotus Developers IPO and M&B Engineering IPO are scheduled for listing on Wednesday, August 6.
 
In the SME space, Umiya Mobile IPO and Repono IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, August 4. Kaytex Fabrics IPO will be listed on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, August 5. 
 
Takyon Networks, Mehul Colours, and BD Industries (Pune) will make their debut on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, August 6. In addition, on the NSE SME platform, Renol Polychem and Cash Ur Drive Marketing will list on Thursday, August 7. Flysbs Aviation will list on the NSE SME platform on Friday, August 8.

IPO CalendarIPOsIPO marketNSDLMarkets

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

