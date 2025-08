Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 170 pts; PNB Housing slumps 10%, pharma stocks weak, HUL rallies 4%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE updates, August 1, 2025: Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma index was the top loser (down 1.16 per cent), followed by the Nifty IT index (down 0.5 per cent)