Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty cracks 140 pts; Asian stocks plunge; Kospi drops 3% on tariffs

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE updates, August 1, 2025: FIIs were net sellers for the ninth straight session on Thursday, having sold ₹17,741 crore in July
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, August 1, 2025: Domestic equities once again brace for a turbulent start as US President Donald Trump set a slew of new tariffs on various countries, just a day ahead of the deadline.
The latest tweak includes a base levy of 10 per cent and 15 per cent or higher rates for countries with trade surpluses with the US. However, Canada was hit with a 35 per cent tariff, while Mexico's was delayed by another 90 days. These new rates are set to take effect after midnight on August 7.
This episode came a day after Trump imposed a 25 per cent levy on Indian goods, and threatened further penalties for its imports of Russian energy. However, India remains firm on its Russia ties with a broad consensus on avoiding retaliation and resorting to negotiations.
Analysts are hopeful that the final tariff may land lower, 15 to 20 per cent, as both nations continue to negotiate a solution. Read more
That said, the GIFT Nifty was down 0.6 per cent, hinting at a weak start. On Thursday, Nifty and Sensex recouped most losses after falling nearly 1 per cent during the opening.
Stock markets in Asia saw is longest losing streak this year on Trump's latest tariff measures. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.55 per cent, led by losses in South Korea's Kospi, down over 2.5 per cent. Asian currencies will remain in focus on Friday.
Overnight, Wall Street closed lower even as strong earnings from tech firms failed to boost sentiment. The S&P 500 was down 0.37 per cent while the Nasdaq was lower by 0.03 per cent. Microsoft Corp's market capitalisation briefly topped the $4 trillion mark.
Domestic cues
During the day, the S&P Global and HSBC India PMI for July will be a key monitorable data, along with auto sales data for the month gone by. Weekly foreign exchange data will also be out post-market hours.
Further, investors will react to first-quarter results from Swiggy, City Union Bank, Eicher Motors, Mankind Pharma, JSW Energy, PB Fintech, among others.
On the results front, ITC, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Adani Power, UPL and Tata Power will be among the top India Inc companies to report their quarterly results.
IPO corner
All the initial public offerings (IPOs) in the mainboard segment, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, M&B Engineering and National Securities Depository will close today. In the SME space, six issues will remain active, with three of them set to end today.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks slide on Trump tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock markets in Asia saw is longest losing streak this year on Trump's latest tariff measures. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.55 per cent, led by losses in South Korea's Kospi, down over 3 per cent. Asian currencies will remain in focus on Friday.
Last checked, South Korea's Kospi index was down 3.4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4 per cent, and China's CSI 300 index was down 0.11 per cent.
