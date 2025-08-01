Jane Street not cooperating in India tax probe, says Income Tax Dept

US trading firm Jane Street is not cooperating with Indian income tax authorities in an ongoing investigation, news agency Reuters reported citing a government source. Officials told the news agency that the company is limiting access to key financial documents and technology infrastructure needed for the inquiry.

Officials are reportedly examining computer systems and account books of both Jane Street and Nuvama as part of the ongoing investigation, Reuters said.

Sebi had earlier barred Jane Street from Indian markets

On July 3, Sebi accused Jane Street of manipulating market indices by simultaneously placing trades in the cash, futures, and options segments to gain large profits.

The regulator temporarily barred the firm from Indian markets on July 4 and claimed the firm earned $4.23 billion (₹36,671 crore) through these trades between January 2023 and May 2025.

As part of a settlement condition, Jane Street deposited ₹4,843.57 crore (about $567 million) in an escrow account, representing what Sebi called “unlawful gains”. The firm has reserved the right to contest the charges legally.