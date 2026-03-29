Changing math: Earnings downgrades likely to overshadow valuation allure

The benchmark Nifty 50 currently trades at nearly 17x its projected 12-month forward earnings — about 13 per cent below its five-year average of 19.6x.

At face value, such valuations have historically offered favourable entry points. However, returns at these levels are closely tied to the earnings cycle — whether markets are in an upgrade or downgrade phase.

According to an analysis by Goldman Sachs, when valuations are in the 17x–20x band, three-month returns average around 7 per cent during periods of earnings upgrades. In contrast, returns tend to be muted — or even negative — over three- and six-month horizons when earnings are being revised downwards. The findings are based on more than 270 observations since 2003.