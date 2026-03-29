Execution, valuations could reverse Trent's fortunes despite pressures

The company is expanding the Zudio network into new geographies as well as smaller cities and towns. While denser networks in core markets have helped it gain market share, they have also led to cannibalisation, lower revenue per store, and softer growth and margins.

Although absolute additions remain strong in large markets such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana, the contribution of the top seven states has steadily declined from 73 per cent in FY20 to 64 per cent in FY25 and 60 per cent in FY26 year-to-date.

The share of the top seven states in incremental rollouts has dropped to 37 per cent in FY26 so far. This indicates that incremental stores are increasingly coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns and newer states rather than established clusters, point out analysts led by Aditya Bansal of Motilal Oswal Research. Instead of mature core catchments in the South and West, expansion is now concentrated in the North and East, which account for 58 per cent of store additions this financial year, compared with 33-45 per cent in FY24 and FY25.