Home / Markets / News / Charging bulls chase up mutual fund average AUM in Q1, shows data

Charging bulls chase up mutual fund average AUM in Q1, shows data

Industry growth at 6.4% highest in seven quarters

Abhishek Kumar
Premium
mutual funds

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 6:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The mutual fund (MF) industry recorded a 6.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in the average assets under management (AAUM) during the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year (2023–24) as a bull run in the equity market pushed up the value of the underlying assets.

The growth was the highest in seven quarters and helped drive AAUM for the industry above the Rs. 43 trillion mark. In the preceding five quarters, the average sequential growth in AAUM was just 1.2 per cent.

The largest fund house, SBI MF, witnessed a 6.3 per cent (Rs. 45,187 crore) rise in its AAUM to Rs. 7.6 trillion during the June quarter.

The other major fund houses — HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Kotak Mahindra, and Nippon — also recorded 6–8 per cent growth.

Of the fund houses with over Rs. 10,000 crore in assets under management, quant MF grew the fastest, with a 25 per cent rise in AAUM. PPFAS, Baroda BNP Paribas, and Tata were the other MFs to exhibit double-digit growth.




































Also Read

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

Short term debt funds are in demand: Where should you park your funds?

Sebi's new disclosure rules on single group exposure may hit about 100 FPIs

Sebi settles case of alleged unfair trade practices with individual

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery to be slow: Analysts

Union MF expects 50% growth in AUM, to reach Rs 15,000 cr mark by March

M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 1.19 trn; Reliance leads

Topics :Mutual Funds industrymutual fund sectorIndian Mutual Fund Industry

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 6:10 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story