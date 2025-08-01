Choice AMC gets nod for MF foray; brokers call for F&O universe expansion

Choice AMC, a subsidiary of Choice International, has received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to foray into mutual funds (MFs). The fund house will begin its operation with passive funds. “The MF platform will initially focus on passive products, in line with our objective to build a stable, scalable, and professionally managed asset management business,” said Arun Poddar, CEO of Choice International.

Brokers call for expansion of F&O universe Brokers lobby group Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) on Friday called for an expansion of the stock universe eligible for futures and options (F&O) to deepen the cash market. "To strengthen the equity market, Anmi recommends widening the universe of stocks eligible for derivatives trading," the association said in a release.