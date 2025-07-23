Home / Markets / News / Cipla Q1 preview: Net profit may jump up to 4%, revenue by 8% YoY

Cipla Q1 preview: Net profit may jump up to 4%, revenue by 8% YoY

Cipla is scheduled to announce its April-June quarter earnings for the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Friday, July 25, 2025

Cipla
Cipla is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cipla Q1FY26 results preview: India's leading pharmaceutical company, Cipla, is expected to report moderate year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in both profit and revenue. However, on a quarterly basis, while profit is likely to increase, revenue may see a slight decline. This is due to strong growth in One Africa and EU/Rest of the World regions, while partially offset by muted US sales due to pricing pressure and limited product approvals.
 
The pharma major is scheduled to announce its April-June quarter earnings for the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Friday, July 25, 2025. 
 
According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Cipla may see its average revenue increase by 5.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹7,071 crore as against ₹6,694 crore in the June quarter of FY25. Similarly, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the topline may grow by 5 per cent compared to ₹6,730 crore in Q4FY25.
 
The pharma major is expected to report an average profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,208 crore for the June quarter, against ₹1,178 crore in Q1FY25, implying an increase of only 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y for Q1FY26. 
 
On a quarterly basis, profits could fall by a marginal 1.12 per cent. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,222 crore in the March quarter of FY25.
 
According to brokerage forecasts, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is likely to slightly decrease by 1.3 per cent to ₹1,693 crore in Q1FY25 compared to ₹1,716 crore in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, Ebidta may increase 10 per cent from ₹1,538 crore in the March 2025 quarter.    Check List of Q1 results today

Here's what the brokerages expect from Cipla Q1FY26 results:

Kotak Institutional Equities

Despite a slightly modest season, analysts expect Cipla to report a 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic sales. However, US sales are likely to come in at $221 million, due to slightly higher Lanreotide sales, partially offset by a marginal Quarter-over-Quarter decline in inhaler sales. 
 
Kotak also expects strong growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y in One Africa sales, with South Africa reporting a 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth during the quarter. 
 
"In addition, we expect 11 per cent Y-o-Y growth in European Union/Rest of the World sales. Overall, we expect Cipla's Q1FY26 sales to grow 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q," the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage expects Cipla's US sales to decline 13 per cent Y-o-Y to $219 million for the quarter under review, driven by reduced price of g-Revlimid and limited approvals in Q1FY25. In addition, dosage form (DF) sales are likely to witness moderate growth of 8 per cent Y-o-Y due to weakness in respiratory and anti-diabetes therapies. 
 
Analysts are awaiting progress on regulatory measures at the Indore site, an update on the launch of Nilotinib capsules, and the filing of differentiated products with developed markets.

Choice Institutional Equities

Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities forecast 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, on the back of strong traction in One Africa and moderate growth across other regions. The brokerage expects Ebitda to remain flat due to higher research & development (R&D) spends, with margins contracting 163 bps Y-o-Y. However, PAT is expected to grow 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Key monitorables to watch include the management commentary on new biosimilar launches and the anticipated Advair launch.

About Cipla

Cipla, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, is engaged in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of a wide range of branded and generic formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The company's product portfolio includes complex generics as well as drugs in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, CNS, and various other key therapeutic segments. 
 
Cipla has a presence in India, as well as South Africa, North America, and other key regulated and emerging markets. The company operates 47 manufacturing sites across the globe. It produces 50 dosage forms and over 1,500 products across a wide range of therapeutic categories. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

5 stocks above ₹10,000 that can rally up to 25% from here

Cyient DLM shares tumble 8% as Q1 profit falls; results breakdown here

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty tops 25,100; TaMo, Bajaj Finance lead; Realty stks slide

Premium

M&M shares hit new high, soar 40% from April low; more upside ahead?

Final hours! Savy Infra IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP

Topics :Stock MarketCiplaPharmaceutical companiesPharma stocksQ1 resultscorporate earningsPharmaMarkets

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story