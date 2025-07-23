Cipla Q1 preview: Net profit may jump up to 4%, revenue by 8% YoY

Cipla Q1FY26 results preview: India's leading pharmaceutical company, India's leading pharmaceutical company, Cipla , is expected to report moderate year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in both profit and revenue. However, on a quarterly basis, while profit is likely to increase, revenue may see a slight decline. This is due to strong growth in One Africa and EU/Rest of the World regions, while partially offset by muted US sales due to pricing pressure and limited product approvals. The pharma major is scheduled to announce its April-June quarter earnings for the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Friday, July 25, 2025.

According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Cipla may see its average revenue increase by 5.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹7,071 crore as against ₹6,694 crore in the June quarter of FY25. Similarly, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the topline may grow by 5 per cent compared to ₹6,730 crore in Q4FY25.

The pharma major is expected to report an average profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,208 crore for the June quarter, against ₹1,178 crore in Q1FY25, implying an increase of only 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y for Q1FY26. On a quarterly basis, profits could fall by a marginal 1.12 per cent. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,222 crore in the March quarter of FY25. Check List of Q1 results today According to brokerage forecasts, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is likely to slightly decrease by 1.3 per cent to ₹1,693 crore in Q1FY25 compared to ₹1,716 crore in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, Ebidta may increase 10 per cent from ₹1,538 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Here's what the brokerages expect from Cipla Q1FY26 results: Kotak Institutional Equities Despite a slightly modest season, analysts expect Cipla to report a 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic sales. However, US sales are likely to come in at $221 million, due to slightly higher Lanreotide sales, partially offset by a marginal Quarter-over-Quarter decline in inhaler sales. Kotak also expects strong growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y in One Africa sales, with South Africa reporting a 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth during the quarter. "In addition, we expect 11 per cent Y-o-Y growth in European Union/Rest of the World sales. Overall, we expect Cipla's Q1FY26 sales to grow 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q," the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services The brokerage expects Cipla's US sales to decline 13 per cent Y-o-Y to $219 million for the quarter under review, driven by reduced price of g-Revlimid and limited approvals in Q1FY25. In addition, dosage form (DF) sales are likely to witness moderate growth of 8 per cent Y-o-Y due to weakness in respiratory and anti-diabetes therapies. Analysts are awaiting progress on regulatory measures at the Indore site, an update on the launch of Nilotinib capsules, and the filing of differentiated products with developed markets. Choice Institutional Equities Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities forecast 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, on the back of strong traction in One Africa and moderate growth across other regions. The brokerage expects Ebitda to remain flat due to higher research & development (R&D) spends, with margins contracting 163 bps Y-o-Y. However, PAT is expected to grow 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y.