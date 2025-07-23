Final hours! Savy Infra IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP
Savy Infra IPO, which comprises entirely a fresh issue of 5.83 million equity shares worth ₹69.98 crore, is being offered at a price band of ₹120-144 per share and a lot size of 1,200 sharesSI Reporter New Delhi
Savy Infra IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Savy Infra & Logistics is set to close today, July 23. The public offering has so far garnered a favourable response from investors.
According to NSE data, the Savy Infra IPO has received bids for 4,99,03,200 equity shares against 41,71,200 on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 11.96 times as of around 10:40 AM on Wednesday, July 23. Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) drove the demand for the public issue by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 13 times. Retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) followed with a subscription of 13 times and 5.8 times, respectively.
Savy Infra IPO grey market premium (GMP)
The favourable sentiment for the public issue extended to the grey markets too, where the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a solid premium on Wednesday. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Savy Infra were exchanging hands at around ₹143 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹23 or 19.17 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹120.
Savy Infra IPO details
Savy Infra IPO, which comprises entirely a fresh issue of 5.83 million equity shares worth ₹69.98 crore, is being offered at a price band of ₹120–144 per share and a lot size of 1,200 shares.
A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 2 lots (2,400 shares) and in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,88,000.
For the public issue, Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar, and Unistone Capital as the sole book-running lead manager.
The company will utilise the funds raised through the IPO for funding working capital requirements of the company as well as for general corporate purposes.
Savy Infra IPO key dates
As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on July 24. The company’s shares will be credited into demat accounts tentatively by July 25.
Shares of Savy Infra are slated to list on the NSE SME platform on July 28, 2025.
About Savy Infra & Logistics
Savy Infra and Logistics Limited, incorporated in 2006, is an EPC company specialising in earthwork and foundation preparation for infrastructure projects. The company offers services like demolition, excavation, grading, and logistics management. Savy Infra operates an asset-light business model, renting trucks and machinery to execute projects. The company has completed projects in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Savy Infra provides integrated services, including shoring, strutting, and disposal of excavated materials.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices