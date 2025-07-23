Final hours! Savy Infra IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP

Savy Infra IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Savy Infra & Logistics is set to close today, July 23. The public offering has so far garnered a favourable response from investors.

According to NSE data, the Savy Infra IPO has received bids for 4,99,03,200 equity shares against 41,71,200 on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 11.96 times as of around 10:40 AM on Wednesday, July 23. Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) drove the demand for the public issue by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 13 times. Retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) followed with a subscription of 13 times and 5.8 times, respectively.

Savy Infra IPO grey market premium (GMP) The favourable sentiment for the public issue extended to the grey markets too, where the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a solid premium on Wednesday. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Savy Infra were exchanging hands at around ₹143 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹23 or 19.17 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹120. Savy Infra IPO details Savy Infra IPO, which comprises entirely a fresh issue of 5.83 million equity shares worth ₹69.98 crore, is being offered at a price band of ₹120–144 per share and a lot size of 1,200 shares.

A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 2 lots (2,400 shares) and in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,88,000. For the public issue, Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar, and Unistone Capital as the sole book-running lead manager. The company will utilise the funds raised through the IPO for funding working capital requirements of the company as well as for general corporate purposes. Savy Infra IPO key dates As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on July 24. The company’s shares will be credited into demat accounts tentatively by July 25.