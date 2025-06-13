CIL earnings may stay under pressure amid weak volumes, market share loss

Coal India’s (CIL’s) earnings are likely to remain under pressure in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26) due to a lack of volume growth and loss of market share to captive coal producers in Apr–May 2025. There may also be a fall in e-auction prices, owing to weak global trends. Rising production from captives could make it difficult to sustain volume growth.

Sales volume was down 4.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during Apr–May 2025, and there appears to be a volume reduction in Jun 2025 as well. Apart from muted power demand, volumes from captive and commercial mines rose 14.5 per cent YoY to 35 million tonnes (MT), capturing 20 per cent of demand versus 17.5 per cent in Apr–May 2024. During FY25, captives produced 197 MT (up 31 per cent YoY over FY24), and this is likely to rise in FY26. The Ministry of Coal assesses the capacity of mines allotted so far at 575 MT per annum—posing long-term competition for CIL.

Cost of production is also likely to increase at around 4 per cent CAGR through to FY27. CIL had an inventory of 112 MT at the end of May 2025 (versus 82 MT at May 2024-end; average inventory during FY20–25 was 83 MT), which restricts major volume growth. Management has guided for an increase in the stripping ratio (the amount of overburden that must be removed per unit of coal) to 2.67x (FY25: 2.58x; FY20–25 average: 2.31x), which will raise production costs. In addition, FY27 will see higher employee costs, with the next wage revision due in Jun 2026.

Global coal prices are trending downward, with the benchmark Indonesian thermal coal at $115 per tonne. Further declines are possible—during the Covid period (FY20 and FY21), Indonesian prices bottomed at $62. CIL's e-auction price trends correlate closely to global prices. In Q4FY25, the average e-auction price per tonne was ₹2,615, which has since fallen to ₹2,200–2,300. Lower e-auction realisations will affect profitability. CIL reported a flat performance in Q4FY25, with revenue declining 1 per cent YoY to ₹37,800 crore. PAT grew 12.5 per cent YoY to ₹9,600 crore. Production declined 2 per cent YoY to 238 MT, while offtake remained stable at 201 MT. For FY25, total production rose marginally by 0.96 per cent YoY to 781 MT, missing the 838 MT target guidance by 7 per cent. EBITDA increased 3.5 per cent YoY to ₹11,800 crore, with depreciation up 47 per cent YoY to ₹2,800 crore. Other income rose 75 per cent YoY to ₹3,900 crore, boosting PAT.

FSA (fuel supply agreement) volume declined marginally by 0.5 per cent YoY to 175 MT, but e-auction volumes fell 4 per cent YoY to 21.6 MT. Per-tonne FSA realisation improved 0.8 per cent YoY to ₹1,547, while e-auction realisation improved 2 per cent YoY to ₹2,615, with e-auction premiums at 69 per cent over FSA for Q4. The overall per-tonne realisation was ₹1,702 in Q4FY25 versus ₹1,698 in Q4FY24. CIL's FY25 reported PAT was ₹35,300 crore (down 6 per cent YoY), with adjusted EBITDA (excluding overburden removal, or OBR) declining 11 per cent YoY to ₹26,500 crore. Overall volume growth was up marginally at 1.3 per cent YoY for FY25, with lower average realisations, down 3.8 per cent YoY.