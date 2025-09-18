Cochin Shipyard share rises 3% on bagging ₹200 cr-contract from ONGC

Cochin Shipyard share price today: Shipbuilding company Cochin Shipyard shares rose as much as 2.65 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,940, on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

At 11:35 AM, Cochin Shipyard shares were trading 2.40 per cent higher at ₹1,935.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 83,072.12 levels.

Why did Cochin Shipyard share rise today?

Cochin Shipyard’s shares gained after the company secured a ₹200-crore contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for dry dock and major lay-up repairs of one of its jack-up rigs.

In an exchange filing, Cochin Shipyard said, “We would like to inform that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on September 17, 2025 has signed a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) , for Dry dock/ Major Lay-up repairs of one of it’s Jack Up Rig.”

The estimated duration for the project is around 12 months, Cochin Shipyard said. Financially, the company posted a 7.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹187.83 crore in Q1FY26, on the back of a 38.5 per cent growth in revenue from operations, which reached ₹1,068.59 crore, compared to Q1FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) for the June quarter stood at ₹249.54 crore, up 5.8 per cent from ₹235.82 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses climbed 41 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹873.38 crore. The cost of materials consumed was ₹325.06 crore (up 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y), while employee benefits expenses rose to ₹106.74 crore (up 6.9 per cent YoY).