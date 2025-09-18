As market rallies, when will tide turn for these 5 stocks? details here

Losers in a market rallyIn contrast, data from ACE Equity shows that 1 in every 25 Nifty 500 stocks have dropped more than 10 per cent in the same above mentioned period. Five-Star Business Finance, PG Electroplast, IndusInd Bank, Cohance Lifesciences and Praj Industries are the 5 stocks that have plunged more than 20 per cent from their respective February month close, despite the broader market rally. Is it time to look at these 5 laggards or will the pain continue? Here's a technical outlook on these shares.
IndusInd BankCurrent Price: ₹739 Likely Target: ₹600 Downside Risk: 18.8% Support: ₹725; ₹675; ₹640 Resistance: ₹751; ₹770; ₹850 IndusInd Bank stock is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily, weekly and monthly scale; thus underlying the prevailing negative trend at the counter. The stock looks fairly oversold on the long-term scale, and is quoting below the 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) since the breakdown in March 2025.
PG ElectroplastCurrent Price: ₹567 Likely Target: ₹471 Downside Risk: 17% Support: ₹533 Resistance: ₹585; ₹613 PG Electroplast stock is seen testing support around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹533, for the last six trading weeks. Historical chart shows that the stock has been trading consistently above the 100-WMA for the last five years; hence this support is likely to play an important role.
Cohance LifesciencesCurrent Price: ₹916 Likely Target: ₹716 Downside Risk: 21.8% Support: ₹856; ₹778 Resistance: ₹935; ₹1,006 Cohance Lifesciences has been struggling below the key long-term moving averages post the breakdown in early May. In recent trading sessions, the stock has consistently met with resistance around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,006. Today, the stock has slipped back below its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹935.
Praj IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹392 Likely Target: ₹290 Downside Risk: 26% Support: ₹353; ₹320 Resistance: ₹416; ₹437; ₹460 Praj Industries is likely to trade with a negative bias in the short-term as long as the stock remains below ₹416. Above which, the 50-DMA at ₹437 and the 100-DMA at ₹460 are likely to act as stiff hurdles for the stock.
Five-Star Business FinanceCurrent Price: ₹542 Likely Target: ₹485 Downside Risk: 10.5% Support: ₹535; ₹514 Resistance: ₹546; ₹578 Five-Star Business Finance stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹578 levels for the short-term bias to turn favourable at the counter. For now, the stock seems to be facing resistance around its 20-DMA, which stands at 546 levels.
