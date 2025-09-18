As market rallies, when will tide turn for these 5 stocks? details here

IndusInd Bank, PG Electroplast, Five-Star Business, Cohance Lifesciences and Praj Industries have shed 20% in the last 7 months, while the Nifty and Nifty 500 have rallied up to 18%, shows data.

Technical charts suggest that these 5 laggards - IndusInd Bank, PG Electroplast, Five-Star Business, Cohance Lifesciences and Praj Industries - can fall up to another 26 per cent from here. (Photo: Shutterstock)