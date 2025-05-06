Sebi may allow colocation in commodity bourses to boost efficiency

India’s commodity derivatives markets could soon get to offer colocation facilities — a move seen as boosting efficiency, liquidity, and alignment with global exchanges and equity bourses.

According to sources, the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s ( Sebi ’s) commodity derivatives advisory committee (CDAC) is actively discussing allowing colocation for the commodities segment.

Colocation, widely used in equities, enables trading members to place their systems near exchange servers for ultra-low latency. Industry players believe the transparent equity market colocation model, including latency data publication, could be effectively replicated for commodities.

Sources familiar with the matter said the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), following its successful technology transition to a TCS-backed trading platform in the last quarter of 2023, is now in favour of offering colocation services. Other bourses in the commodity derivatives space also seem supportive.

The proposal to extend the colocation facility to the commodities segment is already underway and could be taken up at the next CDAC meeting, expected in a few months. Queries sent to MCX and Sebi remained unanswered at the time of publication. Experts suggest colocation could improve price discovery, stabilise prices, and potentially support inflation management and rural incomes. Robust Sebi oversight, along with checks and balances, can address concerns over any unfair advantages arising from high-speed trading, they said. Currently, Sebi regulations prohibit colocation in the commodity segment. “This restriction hampers price discovery, liquidity, and market efficiency — especially in agriculture, energy, and metals — where timely risk management is critical. Colocation could enhance participation, hedging, and market depth, aligning India with global standards,” said Narinder Wadhwa, managing director and chief executive officer, SKI Capital Services.