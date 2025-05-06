Bank of Baroda share price plunges 15% on poor Q4 results; check highlight

Bank of Baroda share price today, Bank of Baroda Q4 results:

Bank of Baroda shares fell sharply on the BSE today, after the public sector bank reported a weak set of results for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).

Bank of Baroda share price plunged 14.9 per cent on the BSE to hit a low of ₹212.10 per share, soon after the PSB announced poor results for the March quarter. plunged 14.9 per cent on the BSE to hit a low of ₹212.10 per share, soon after the PSB announced poor results for the March quarter.

Investors rushed to sell Bank of Baroda shares with volumes rising on the exchange after Q4FY25 result announcement. Nearly 1.8 million shares have, till now, changed hands on the BSE as against a two-week average volume of 0.5 million shares.

Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Key highlights

On Tuesday, May 6, Bank of Baroda reported a mere 3.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit at ₹5,048 crore for Q4FY25. Net profit in Q4FY24 was ₹4,886 crore.

On a sequential basis, the net profit increased 4.3 per cent from ₹4,837 crore reported in Q3FY25.

The muted increase in Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit was on the back of higher provisions and a weak net interest income.

Bank of Baroda Q4 NII

Bank of Baroda reported a net interest income (NII) of ₹11,020 crore in Q4FY25, down 6.6 per cent from ₹11,793 crore reported in the year-ago period. NII was weak even on a Q-o-Q basis as it declined from ₹11,417 crore seen in Q3FY25.

The bank’s domestic net interest margin (NIM) squeezed to 3.02 per cent from 3.11 per cent Q-o-Q. This was the bank’s lowest NIM in 14 quarters.

Its operating profit was flat Y-o-Y at ₹8,132 crore vs ₹8,106 crore reported in Q4FY24. It rose sequentially from ₹7,664 crore.

Bank of Baroda Q4 Loans and Deposits

At the end of March 2025, Bank of Baroda had total deposits worth ₹14.72 trillion, up 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.9 per cent Q-o-Q.

Its Total Advances stood at ₹12.30 trillion, including global advances, up 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.9 per cent Q-o-Q.

Bank of Baroda Q4 Asset Quality

The bank’s gross slippages rose to ₹3,159 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹2,915 crore at the end of the December quarter. Its write-off, too, increased to ₹1,662 crore from ₹1,167 crore Q-o-Q.

The state-owned bank’s non-performing asset (NPA) ratios clocked slight improvement.

GNPA ratio came at 2.26 per cent compared to 2.43 per cent Q-o-Q, and NNPA ratio stood at 0.58 per cent as against 0.59 per cent Q-o-Q.

Bank of Baroda’s total provisions in Q4FY25 surged 19.2 per cent to ₹1,552 crore from ₹1,302 crore in Q4FY24. They were also higher than provisions worth ₹1,082 crore set aside in Q3FY25. In absolute terms, Bank of Baroda reported gross NPAs of ₹27,835 crore, lower than ₹28,471.2 crore reported in Q3FY25. However, net NPAs came at ₹6,994.2 crore, higher than ₹6,825 crore seen in Q3FY25.

Provisions for NPA and Bad Debts jumped massively on a quarterly basis to ₹1,297 crore, up from ₹871 crore of Q3FY25.

Provisions for Standard Advances, and Other Provisions also saw notable jump Q-o-Q.