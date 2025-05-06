Bharti Airtel stock hits new high in subdued market; surges 13% in 1 month

Share price of Bharti Airtel today

Shares of Bharti Airtel hit a new high of Rs 1,912, gaining 2.5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of healthy earnings.

The stock price of telecom services provider surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,904.20 touched on April 21, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent at 80,636 at 02:13 pm.

Bharti Airtel has outperformed the market by surging 13 per cent, as compared to 10 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the current calendar year 2025, the stock has rallied 19 per cent, as against 2.7 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Date of board meeting for Q4 results

The board of directors of Bharti Airtel are scheduled to meet on May 13, 2025 to consider and take on record the audited financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended on March 31, 2025.

Analysts believe Bharti Airtel is well poised to deliver a strong multi-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth phase, given recent developments in the Indian wireless industry and market repairs (tariff hike and relief from the government).

Airtel Business launches “Business Name Display” (BND) for enterprises

Airtel Business on Monday announced the launch of ‘Business Name Display’ (BND), an industry-first solution designed to enhance customer engagement for enterprises. The service enables businesses to display their brand name on the recipient’s mobile screen during outgoing calls, thereby fostering trust and helping customers distinguish legitimate business calls from spam.

The solution was successfully piloted with over 250 businesses across sectors including banking, retail, food delivery, mobility, Quick commerce, courier and logistics. These businesses used 1.5 million+ phone numbers to make 12.8 million calls in the last 30 days, leading to an impressive increase in customer engagement, Bharti Airtel said in a press release.

Brokerage view – Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Bharti Airtel is on a strong footing aided by strong underlying momentum across India Wireless business, Homes, Airtel Business, and Digital portfolio in India coupled with sustained constant currency growth in Africa. The agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers is likely to augment the company revenues by selling and installing Starlink terminals through its retail network and targeting businesses and government sectors in remote areas with satellite connectivity solutions.

The brokerage firm in the company report said that they believe the partnership with SpaceX is in the right direction although pricing and regulation challenges will render it neutral in the near term but immediately allay telecom disruption concerns.

Analysts believe that higher bundling with home entertainment, partnerships with content providers, and increasing data consumption due to work-for-home and online education could be major growth drivers for telecom sector going ahead.

Reliance Jio initial public offering

Mukesh Ambani's telecom giant, Reliance Jio, is reportedly planning an initial public offering (IPO). According to a Business Standard report, Jio Platforms, which is believed to be considering starting the process of filing for an IPO, is estimated by analysts to have an enterprise value (EV) in the range of $136 billion-$154 billion at its peak. This is equivalent to that of the sixth-largest listed telecom company in the world by market capitalisation as of today, the newspaper reported.

About Bharti Airtel

Headquartered in India, Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities.

Bharti Airtel ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services.