Concor shares rise 2% on posting Q2 volume figures; check all details
In Q2, total throughput stood at 14,40,724 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), as compared to 13,03,402 TEUs last yearSI Reporter Mumbai
Container Corporation of India (Concor) shares rose 2.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹540.7 per share. At 10:30 AM, Concor’s share price
was trading 2.03 per cent higher at ₹539 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 81,849.46.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹41,051.21 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹726.44 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹481.32 per share.
Why were Concor shares in demand?
The buying on the counter came after the company posted its second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26) volume updates. In Q2, total throughput stood at 14,40,724 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), as compared to 13,03,402 TEUs last year.
The EXIM stood at 10,93,453 TEUs in Q2FY26, as compared to 10,05,755 TEUs a year ago, up 8.72 per cent. EXIM (Export-Import) refers to the entire process of international trade involving the movement of goods across borders using shipping containers.
Further, domestic throughput stood at 3,47,271 TEUs, as compared to 2,97,647 TEUs a year ago, up 16.67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
That apart, on Tuesday, Container Corporation of India entered into a strategic agreement with UltraTech Cement to transport bulk cement using specialized tank containers.
Under this collaboration, Concor will provide dedicated rakes for the transportation of bulk cement across identified rail corridors. This initiative marks a significant milestone in redefining bulk cement logistics in India. By leveraging Indian Railways' extensive network and Concor’s proven capabilities in logistics and multimodal transportation, this partnership is expected to streamline cement supply chains, reduce road congestion, lower transportation costs, and significantly cut down carbon emissions.
This partnership is expected to set new benchmarks in bulk logistics and open avenues for scalable, green logistics solutions in other sectors as well.
In addition to providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor has also expanded to cover management of ports, air cargo complexes, and establishing a cold-chain. It has and will continue to play the role of promoting containerization in India by virtue of its modern rail wagon fleet, customer friendly commercial practices and extensively used Information Technology. The company developed multimodal logistics support for India's International and Domestic containerization and trade. Though rail is the main stay of our transportation plan, road services and also provided to cater to the need of door-to-door services, whether in the International or Domestic business.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices