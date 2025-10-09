Concor shares rise 2% on posting Q2 volume figures; check all details

Container Corporation of India (Concor) shares rose 2.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹540.7 per share. At 10:30 AM, Concor’s share price was trading 2.03 per cent higher at ₹539 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 81,849.46.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹41,051.21 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹726.44 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹481.32 per share.

Why were Concor shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company posted its second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26) volume updates. In Q2, total throughput stood at 14,40,724 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), as compared to 13,03,402 TEUs last year.

The EXIM stood at 10,93,453 TEUs in Q2FY26, as compared to 10,05,755 TEUs a year ago, up 8.72 per cent. EXIM (Export-Import) refers to the entire process of international trade involving the movement of goods across borders using shipping containers. Further, domestic throughput stood at 3,47,271 TEUs, as compared to 2,97,647 TEUs a year ago, up 16.67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). That apart, on Tuesday, Container Corporation of India entered into a strategic agreement with UltraTech Cement to transport bulk cement using specialized tank containers. This collaboration will promote rail-based cargo movement and support India's vision of sustainable logistics.