FPIs' retreat from Indian equities gathers pace amid US policy shifts

Foreign investors pulled Rs 14,124 crore from Indian equities in late September, led by outflows in healthcare, IT, and consumer durables as US trade and visa policies weighed on sentiment

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled Rs 14,124 crore from Indian equities in the second half of September, with the healthcare, information technology (IT), and consumer durables sectors bearing the brunt of the sell-off.
 
According to data from Prime Database, outflows were sharpest in healthcare (Rs 4,521 crore), followed by IT (Rs 4,036 crore), consumer durables (Rs 3,301 crore), and fast-moving consumer goods (Rs 3,110 crore).
 
US policy actions weigh on sentiment
 
Analysts attributed the exodus to recent US policy shifts. In September, the US government imposed higher H-1B visa fees and new restrictions, stoking concerns about the sustainability of India’s onsite-offshore IT delivery model. At the same time, sentiment toward Indian pharmaceuticals weakened following Washington’s decision to levy 100 per cent tariffs on select branded and patented drug exports — though most generic drugs, the mainstay of Indian pharma, remain unaffected.
 
“The pharma sector’s fundamentals are healthy, but valuations appear stretched for most large-cap stocks. In consumer durables, muted sales and sluggish single-digit growth have tempered expectations for a robust rebound,” said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics.
 
For IT stocks, Chokkalingam cited weak revenue growth, fears of potential US tariffs on service exports, and unresolved trade negotiations as factors driving continued outflows.
 
FPI selling seen as market ‘safety valve’
 
Some strategists, however, viewed the wave of FPI selling as beneficial for market stability.
 
“Paradoxically, the current environment of FPI selling is acting as a kind of ‘safety valve’ for the Indian stock market, preventing it from moving into excessive valuation territory like it did during the peak of September 2024. We believe that a combination of improving growth-inflation dynamics and FPI selling keeping a lid on ‘irrational exuberance’ is helping Indian equity markets remain at healthy valuation levels,” wrote Vinod Karki, equity strategist at ICICI Securities, in a note.
 
Autos, capital goods attract fresh inflows
 
Notably, the automobile and auto components sector witnessed net FPI buying of Rs 1,733 crore, followed by capital goods (Rs 1,492 crore) and oil, gas and consumable fuels (Rs 728 crore).
 
As of end-September, FPIs had their highest equity allocations in financial services at 31.17 per cent, followed by automobiles and auto components (8.05 per cent) and oil, gas and consumable fuels (6.98 per cent). 
Ebb and flow
US policy shifts swayed FPI investment trends
      
         
 
Net flows (Rs cr)
     Net flows (Rs cr)
Auto 1733   Healthcare -4521
Capital goods 1492   IT -4036
Oil & gas 728   Consumer Durables -3301
Construction 726   FMCG -3110
Metals & mining 446   Services -1222
  Source: Primeinfobase.com  Note: Data for September 16-30 period

Market LensIndia FPIFPI outflowforeign portfolio investments

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

