Market alert! These 9 stocks go ex-dividend, bonus, split on Oct 10; list

Stocks trading ex-date for dividends
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|AGI Infra
|October 10
|Stock Split From ₹5/- to ₹1/-
|October 10
|Harshil Agrotech
|October 10
|Bonus issue 10:32
|October 10
|Hexaware Technologies
|October 10
|Interim Dividend - ₹5.75
|October 10
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|October 10
|Bonus issue 1:1
|October 10
|Purity Flexpack
|October 10
|Bonus issue 2:1
|October 10
|Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
|October 10
|Final Dividend - ₹1.32
|October 10
|Sacheta Metals
|October 10
|Interim Dividend - ₹0.05
|October 11
|Ujaas Energy
|October 10
|Bonus issue 2:1
|October 10
|Valiant Communications
|October 10
|Bonus issue 1:2
|October 10
