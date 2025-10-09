Market alert! These 9 stocks go ex-dividend, bonus, split on Oct 10; list

Dividend, Bonus shares, Stock-split: Shares of AGI Infra, Hexaware Technologies, Purity Flexpack, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, and five other companies are expected to remain in focus today, Thursday, October 9, 2025, as they will trade ex-date on Friday, October 10, 2025, for various corporate actions including dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits, showed the BSE data.

Investors aiming to benefit from these corporate actions must hold the shares before the ex-date, when the stock starts trading without entitlement to dividends, bonuses, or splits. Those buying shares on or after the ex-date will not qualify for these benefits.

Stocks trading ex-date for dividends

Hexaware Technologies has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.75 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25. The company has fixed Friday, October 10, as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers has announced a final dividend of ₹1.32 per share, with the record date set for October 10. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date AGI Infra October 10 Stock Split From ₹5/- to ₹1/- October 10 Harshil Agrotech October 10 Bonus issue 10:32 October 10 Hexaware Technologies October 10 Interim Dividend - ₹5.75 October 10 Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems October 10 Bonus issue 1:1 October 10 Purity Flexpack October 10 Bonus issue 2:1 October 10 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers October 10 Final Dividend - ₹1.32 October 10 Sacheta Metals October 10 Interim Dividend - ₹0.05 October 11 Ujaas Energy October 10 Bonus issue 2:1 October 10 Valiant Communications October 10 Bonus issue 1:2 October 10 Sacheta Metals has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on Friday, October 10, and the record date is Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-date for bonus issues Several companies will trade ex-date on October 10 for bonus share issuances. Harshil Agrotech will issue 10 bonus shares for every 32 shares held (10:32). Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems has announced a 1:1 bonus issue, giving shareholders one additional share for each share held. Purity Flexpack has declared a 2:1 bonus issue, while Ujaas Energy will also issue two bonus shares for every one share held (2:1). Valiant Communications has announced a 1:2 bonus issue, granting one new share for every two shares held as of the record date, October 10.