Garuda Construction share skyrockets 11% on securing ₹144 cr-deal; details

In an exchange filing, Garuda Construction said, “We are pleased to inform that, Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd (the Company) has received Orders worth of ₹143.96 crore approximately, from Orbit Ventures Developers for civil Work of redevelopment project ‘Shikhar-B’ at Oshiwara, Mumbai.”
The company said it has an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) agreement for redevelopment of project ‘Shikhar-B’ at Oshiwara, Mumbai.
The contract is expected to be executed in 36 months.
The company’s profit more than tripled, or jumped 224 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹28 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹9 crore in Q1FY25.
Garuda Construction’s revenue from operations climbed 256 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.2 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹35.1 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 212.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹36.4 crore in Q1FY26 versus ₹11.7 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.
Garuda Construction, established in 2010 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a leading Indian civil construction company specialising in residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and hospitality projects.
The company provides comprehensive, end-to-end construction solutions, covering everything from design and planning to execution and post-completion maintenance.
With expertise in building concrete and composite steel structures, Garuda also offers Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services, along with Operations & Maintenance (O&M) support for completed projects.
Over the years, Garuda Construction has undertaken a wide range of projects, including high-rise and low-rise residential buildings, luxury homes and townships, office complexes, retail spaces, industrial facilities, and large-scale infrastructure developments.
The market capitalisation of Garuda Construction is ₹1,912.94 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.
