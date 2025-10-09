Garuda Construction share skyrockets 11% on securing ₹144 cr-deal; details

Garuda Construction share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the share rallying up to 11.22 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹209.15 per share.

Around 10:00 AM, Garuda Construction share price was trading 9.01 per cent higher at ₹205 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 81,914.13 levels.

What triggered a sharp rally in Garuda Construction share price?

Garuda Construction share price zoomed after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹143.96 crore from Orbit Ventures Developers.

In an exchange filing, Garuda Construction said, “We are pleased to inform that, Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd (the Company) has received Orders worth of ₹143.96 crore approximately, from Orbit Ventures Developers for civil Work of redevelopment project ‘Shikhar-B’ at Oshiwara, Mumbai.”

The company said it has an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) agreement for redevelopment of project ‘Shikhar-B’ at Oshiwara, Mumbai. The contract is expected to be executed in 36 months. ALSO READ | Senco Gold shares drop 4% even after positive Q2 update; Here's why Meanwhile, the total order book of the company now stands at approximately ₹3,229.78 crore as on date. Garuda Construction Q1 results The company’s profit more than tripled, or jumped 224 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹28 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹9 crore in Q1FY25. Garuda Construction’s revenue from operations climbed 256 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.2 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹35.1 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 212.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹36.4 crore in Q1FY26 versus ₹11.7 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year. ALSO READ | G R Infra gains 6% on ₹290-crore Jharkhand State Highways order Ebitda margin, however, narrowed to 29.1 per cent in Q1FY26, as against 33.2 per cent in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). About Garuda Construction Garuda Construction, established in 2010 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a leading Indian civil construction company specialising in residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and hospitality projects. The company provides comprehensive, end-to-end construction solutions, covering everything from design and planning to execution and post-completion maintenance.