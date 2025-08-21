Concord Biotech shares jump 6 per cent; here's what is fueling the gains

Concord Biotech Share Price Shares of smallcap pharmaceuticals company Shares of smallcap pharmaceuticals company Concord Biotech were buzzing in trade on the bourses on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The company’s shares climbed 6.4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,801.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the day’s session.

The pharma stock continued to move northward on the bourses. As of 2:50 PM on Thursday, Concord Biotech shares were trading at ₹1,747.30 apiece, up 3.18 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,693.40 on the NSE. So far today, a total of nearly 0.35 million equity shares of Concord Biotech, estimated to be worth ₹60.29 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and NSE combined.

Why were Concord Biotech shares in demand? The upward movement in the pharmaceutical company’s stock price followed an announcement regarding the company’s Limbasi API facility. “The European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) authorities have conducted their first inspection of our Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility located at Limbasi. The inspection was carried out from August 18, 2025 to August 21, 2025,” Concord Biotech said in an exchange filing on the NSE. About Concord Biotech Founded in 2000, Concord Biotech is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and manufacturing APIs and formulations, primarily through fermentation and semi-synthetic processes. Concord has a presence in over 70 countries. The company operates three manufacturing units located in Gujarat, India. Its facilities produce a wide range of APIs and finished dosage forms, including oral and injectable products. The company also offers contract research and manufacturing services through its in-house R&D units.