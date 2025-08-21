Home / Markets / News / Concord Biotech shares jump 6 per cent; here's what is fueling the gains





Concord Biotech share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Concord Biotech Share Price  Shares of smallcap pharmaceuticals company Concord Biotech were buzzing in trade on the bourses on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The company’s shares climbed 6.4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,801.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the day’s session.
 
The pharma stock continued to move northward on the bourses. As of 2:50 PM on Thursday, Concord Biotech shares were trading at ₹1,747.30 apiece, up 3.18 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,693.40 on the NSE. So far today, a total of nearly 0.35 million equity shares of Concord Biotech, estimated to be worth ₹60.29 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and NSE combined.

Why were Concord Biotech shares in demand?

The upward movement in the pharmaceutical company’s stock price followed an announcement regarding the company’s Limbasi API facility.
 
“The European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) authorities have conducted their first inspection of our Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility located at Limbasi. The inspection was carried out from August 18, 2025 to August 21, 2025,” Concord Biotech said in an exchange filing on the NSE.

About Concord Biotech

Founded in 2000, Concord Biotech is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and manufacturing APIs and formulations, primarily through fermentation and semi-synthetic processes. Concord has a presence in over 70 countries. The company operates three manufacturing units located in Gujarat, India. Its facilities produce a wide range of APIs and finished dosage forms, including oral and injectable products. The company also offers contract research and manufacturing services through its in-house R&D units. 
As of August 21, 2025, Concord Biotech has a market capitalisation of ₹18,279.59 crore on the NSE.

Concord Biotech share price history

Shares of the pharmaceutical company have gained nearly 6 per cent in the last six months and 8 per cent over the past one year. However, year-to-date (YTD), Concord Biotech shares have declined by 18 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced 5.7 per cent YTD.
 
Concord Biotech shares hit their 52-week high of ₹2,664 on the NSE on September 20, 2024, and recorded their 52-week low of ₹1,345 on May 9, 2025.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

