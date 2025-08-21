Here are 15 PSU stocks for your portfolio with high dividend yields

D-Street investors seeking passive income may keep an eye on these high dividend-yielding PSU stocks. Notably, dividend yield is one of the crucial metrics representing a company’s annual dividend payout as a percentage of its current share price, providing a steady income stream alongside potential capital gains.

Further, NALCO, REC, and Power Finance Corporation each offer a dividend yield of 5 per cent. Meanwhile, GAIL (India), Balmer Lawrie & Co., RITES, and Canara Bank have dividend yields of 4 per cent each.

Among the mentioned stocks, Coal India and NMDC lead the list, each with a dividend yield of seven per cent, making them the most attractive dividend plays among government-backed companies. This is closely followed by ONGC, which offered a dividend yield of 6 per cent on investments.