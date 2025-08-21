Here are 15 PSU stocks for your portfolio with high dividend yields

|Rank
|Company Name
|Industry
|CMP (Rs)
|Mcap (INR Cr)
|DPS (Rs)
|Dividend (12 Mo) (Rs)
|Dividend Yield
|1
|Coal India
|Metals & Mining
|385
|2,37,080
|5.2
|26.9
|7%
|2
|NMDC
|Metals & Mining
|72
|63,143
|1
|4.8
|7%
|3
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|Oil & Gas
|238
|2,99,323
|1.3
|13.5
|6%
|4
|National Aluminium Co
|Metals & Mining
|192
|35,304
|2.5
|10
|5%
|5
|REC
|Financials
|381
|1,00,286
|2.6
|19.1
|5%
|6
|Power Finance Corporation
|Financials
|403
|1,33,126
|3.7
|19.5
|5%
|7
|GAIL (India)
|Oil & Gas
|178
|1,17,116
|1
|7.5
|4%
|8
|Balmer Lawrie & Co
|Others
|219
|3,744
|8.5
|8.5
|4%
|9
|RITES
|Industrials
|257
|12,368
|2.7
|10
|4%
|10
|Canara Bank
|Financials
|112
|1,01,845
|4
|4
|4%
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app