Zinka Logistics hits new high, zooms 133% against issue price in 9 months

Zinka Logistics share price surged 9% today to hit a high of ₹637 per share on the BSE. The stock has rallied 48% in the past one month

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Zinka Logistics Solutions (Zinka) shares hit a new high of ₹637 on the BSE today, surging 9 per cent in Thursday's intraday trade. The stock price of the transport-related services provider surpassed its previous high of ₹594.60, which it had touched on August 19, 2025.
 
Zinka's app, Blackbuck, is India's largest digital platform for truck operators, providing services related to tolling and fuelling, monitoring vehicles using telematics, marketplace for loads and used vehicles, and financing purchase of used vehicles.
 
In the past one month, Zinka shares have outperformed the market by soaring 48 per cent as compared to 0.15 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Currently, the stock is trading 133 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹273 per share. The company made its stock market debut on November 22, 2024.
 
At 01:46 PM, the stock price of Zinka Logistics was trading 4 per cent higher at ₹610.15, as against 0.26 per cent rise in the benchmark index. A combined 5.65 million equity shares, representing 3.2 per cent of total equity of the company, has, so far, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Zinka Logistics Q1 results

In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Zinka reported a strong operational performance with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growing 290 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹12.10 crore in Q1FY25 to ₹47.21 crore in Q1FY26. Adjusted Ebitda margins expanded to 35.8 per cent from 13.1 per cent a year ago. Net revenues grew 43.06 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹131.85 crore, against ₹92.17 crore in Q1FY25.
 
The company said the profitability of the business continues to expand, driven by strong operating leverage in the core businesses, while at the same time with strong expansion in new business areas.

Zinka Logistics Solutions Share Outlook

 
Zinka's digital platform empowers India's truck operators, helping them manage their business and grow their income. Using the platform, truck operators digitally manage payments for tolling and fueling, monitor drivers and fleets using telematics, find loads on the marketplace and get access to financing for the purchase of used vehicles. In addition, its large, omnichannel distribution network and multi-pronged approach help the company to reach, onboard and serve a wide base of truck operators nationwide.
 
The Indian trucking industry is expected to benefit from increased consumer consumption levels, which will, in turn, raise demand for goods transportation. Aligned with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, the Indian Government has allocated ₹11.21 trillion for the infrastructure sector, which will support growth in the domestic truck industry by expanding road networks.
 
India’s manufacturing sector is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.11 per cent from 2025-2030. This is expected to drive truck demand by increasing vehicle production and the need for transportation of raw materials, Zinka said in its FY25 annual report.
 
"With the average monthly transacting truck operators on Blackbuck increasing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3 per cent to 7.21 lakh over FY2022-FY2025, it is estimated to cover approximately 20 per cent of the truck operators in the country. Further, with its expansive network of channel partners/employees covering 10,000+ touch points across 80 per cent of India’s districts and 76 per cent of toll plaza network, the prospects for expansion of its customer base remain strong," rating agency Icra said in its rating rationale.
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

