Crompton Greaves surges 7% after healthy Q2 show; profit up nearly 29% YoY

Crompton Greaves share price: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (Crompton Greaves) shares soared up to 7.08 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 397.50 per share on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The rise in Crompton Greaves share price came after the company posted a strong set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).

The company’s profit rose 28.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 125 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 97.2 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year (Q2FY24).

The revenue from operations of the company, meanwhile, climbed 6.4 per cent annually to Rs 1,896 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 1,782.3 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), jumped 16.6 per cent annually to Rs 203.4 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 174.5 crore in Q2FY24. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) to 10.7 per cent in the September quarter of FY25, from 9.8 per cent in the September quarter of FY24.

Established in 2015, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is a leading company specialising in the manufacturing and sale of consumer electrical products. Its diverse portfolio includes fans, pumps, water heaters, air coolers, mixer grinders, irons, and a wide range of lighting solutions.

The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Goa, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Baddi.

More From This Section

The market capitalisation of Crompton Greaves is Rs 25,063.72 crore, according to BSE. The 52-week high of Crompton Greaves is Rs 483.65 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 262.10 per share.

At 12:31 PM, Crompton Greaves shares were trading 4.90 per cent higher at Rs 389.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading marginally lower (0.04 per cent) at 77,551.36 levels.