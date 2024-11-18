Market crash: Over two-thirds of mid, small-cap stocks in bear territory

Over two-thirds of stocks that comprise the mid-and small-cap basket on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have slipped into bear territory (i.e. a fall of 20 per cent or more) amid the ongoing fall in the stock markets.

Of the nearly 1020 stocks that are a part of these two segments, 692 stocks, or 67 per cent (over two-thirds), have lost 20 per cent or more from their respective 52-week high level.

A bulk of them – 936 stocks of 1020 that comprise the mid-and small-cap segments on the NSE – had hit their respective 52-week high levels earlier in calendar year 2024 (CY24), ACE Equity data shows.

This fall in the markets, particularly in midcap and small-cap stocks, analysts said, suggests a cooling-off in areas that had previously seen a strong investor interest amid lack of confidence that the markets will stage a recovery any time soon.

"Small, microcaps may see some more sell-side pressure as the September 2024 quarter earnings for these segments has been a disaster. One needs to be stock-specific as regards midcaps as well. Select midcap stocks in the bank, non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), microfinance companies, cement and metals are likely to do well amid overall selling pressure," Shah said.

Among individual stocks, Fusion Micro Finance, Spandana Sphoorty Financial and GVK Power & Infrastructure have tumbled the most from their respective 52-week high levels, wiping out over 70 per cent of their market value.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC), India Pesticides, Dish TV India, MTNL and Chennai Petroleum Corporation are some of the other prominent counters that have lost 54 per cent to 69 per cent, respectively from their 52-week high levels.

From a macro perspective, the broader market sentiment remains, analysts suggest, still remains cautious due to ongoing global uncertainties, potential changes in interest rates, and evolving domestic factors, especially the corporate results and the sticky inflation, and a significant depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

The recovery in the mid-and small-cap segment, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research will be slow, and cautions that there could be more downside in store before a gradual up move starts.

Investors with an appetite for high risk, he suggests, can start nibbling at stocks from these segments at lower levels, and should focus on only those companies where the fall has been sharp despite strong fundamentals.

“It is worth taking a risk and slowly increasing the exposure to quality small-and mid-cap stocks as many quality stocks from both these segments have corrected quite significantly in the last few weeks. Our research strategy is to accumulate quality small-and mid-cap stocks and stay invested for one to two years for possible wealth creation,” he said.