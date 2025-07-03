Home / Markets / News / Cryogenic OGS IPO sees strong demand on day 1; booked 11x, GMP at 42%

Cryogenic OGS IPO sees strong demand on day 1; booked 11x, GMP at 42%

Cryogenic OGS IPO subscription status Day 1: The issue received bids for 3,09,60,000 shares compared to 27,06,000 shares on offer via 4033 bids.

IPO
IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cryogenic OGS IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of measurement and filtration equipment maker Cryogenic OGS opened for subscription today, July 3, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving a robust response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was subscribed over 11 times as of 1:45 PM on Thursday, day 1 of the offering, according to data from the BSE SME platform. The issue received bids for 3,09,60,000 shares compared to 27,06,000 shares on offer via 4033 bids. 
 
The company aims to raise ₹17.77 crore through a fresh issue of 3.78 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.   

Cryogenic IPO GMP

On Thursday, the unlisted shares of Cryogenic OGS were trading at ₹67, commanding a grey market premium of ₹20 or 42.5 per cent compared to the upper band price of ₹47, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  ALSO READ: Crizac IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Cryogenic OGS IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Monday, July 7, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Shares of Cryogenic OGS will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, July 10, 2025. 
 
Cryogenic has fixed the price band in the range of ₹44 to ₹47 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,82,000 shares to buy at least two lots comprising 6,000 shares. High net-worth individuals would need ₹4,23,000 to bid for three lots.
 
MUFG Intime India, Link Intime is the registrar for the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 

About Cryogenic OGS

Incorporated in 1997, Cryogenic OGS is engaged in the manufacturing and assembling of high-quality measurement and filtration equipment for industries such as oil, gas, chemicals, and related fluid sectors. The company is involved in designing, process engineering, and manufacturing solutions, including fabrication, assembly, and testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes Basket Strainers, Air Eliminators, Prover Tanks, Additive Dosing Skid and Tank Wagon Loading Skid.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty trades choppy; Sensex up 150 pts; Auto, media rally; Banks drag; SMIDs flat

Sensex, Nifty trim early gains amid cautious optimism; PSBs, metals drag

Here's why Arkade Developers share price is in demand today; details inside

Bajel Projects shares rise 5% on 'mega' order from Power Grid Corp

SpiceJet shares fly 3% in trade; here's what is boosting investor interest

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsSME IPOsBSE SMEMarkets

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story