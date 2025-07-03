Home / Markets / News / Bajel Projects shares rise 5% on 'mega' order from Power Grid Corp

Bajel Projects shares rise 5% on 'mega' order from Power Grid Corp

Bajel Projects shares rose 5 per cent after it secured an order from Power Grid Corporation worth ₹300 crore to ₹400 crore.

stock market trading
Bajel Projects stock rose as much as 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Bajel Projects rose 5 per cent on Thursday after it secured an order from Power Grid Corporation worth ₹300 crore to ₹400 crore for a 400kV transmission line.
 
The heavy electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit of ₹242.7 per share, the highest level since January 1 this year. This compares to a 0.35 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:55 PM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday, and the stock currently trades 0.6 times the 30-day average trading volume, according to Bloomberg data. The counter has fallen 11 per cent this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bajel Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,838.62 crore, according to BSE data.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Bajel Projects bags order from Power Grid

The company secured a 'mega' order from PowerGrid Corp, valued between ₹300-₹400 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The order falls under the Transmission Line Package TL04 for the Siwani–Jind (PG) 400kV double circuit (quad) transmission line, part of the REZ Phase IV (6GW) Bikaner Complex. 
 
The contract involves the construction of a 99-kilometre transmission line and was awarded through the tariff-based competitive bidding route. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months and is placed by PGCIL on behalf of its special purpose vehicle, Power Grid Siwani Transmission Ltd.
 
“We are proud to contribute to the nation's green energy initiatives by strengthening the transmission system for the REZ Ph-IV, Bikaner complex," said Rajesh Ganesh, managing director and chief executive officer, Bajel Projects. "This project reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, timely, and efficient solutions that power India's growth."
 
Last week, the company said it had secured a ‘Large’ order for a substation project in India. The project involves the development of a 400kV GIS and a 765kV AIS extension substation.  

About Bajel Projects

Bajel Projects (Bajel) is among the prominent players in the power infrastructure space, with a strong foothold in both the Power Transmission and Power Distribution sectors. 
 
Formerly operating as part of Bajaj Electricals Limited under its EPC division, the company is widely recognised for its robust project management capabilities and operational excellence, earning it the trust of numerous state and national utilities, international clients, and private infrastructure developers.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts; Nifty tests 25,500; Auto index up 1%, Hero MotoCorp 2.5%

Premium

Lodha stock tests 'Head & Shoulders' neckline support; check downside risk

Sensex, Nifty trim early gains amid cautious optimism; PSBs, metals drag

Premium

Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Elara Capital predicts up to 10% upside in Nifty on easing US Dollar

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsNifty50S&P BSE SensexMarkets Sensex NiftyMarkets insights

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story