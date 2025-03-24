Crypto market update: Here's how Solana, Bitcoin, others are faring today

Bitcoin Price Today, March 24, 2025: Cryptocurrencies were trading higher on Monday, March 24, 2025. Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, traded higher by nearly 3.33 per cent, reaching around $86,904 at 11:30 AM on March 24, 2025.

Bitcoin surged past the $87,000 mark over the weekend, with bulls maintaining control and defending lower levels. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has traded between $84,174.10 and $87,022.08. The 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin stands at $17.98 billion.

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, expects sideways trading until April, citing that broader macroeconomic concerns continue to affect all markets, including cryptocurrencies.

According to Patel, Bitcoin has strong support at $81,600, with the next key resistance level at $87,500.

Notably, Bitcoin is still nearly 20 per cent lower than its all-time high of $109,114.88, according to data from Binance. The market capitalisation of Bitcoin was approximately $1.72 trillion.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies were also trading higher on Monday, March 24. Among others, Solana (SOL) traded higher by 6 per cent, followed by Ethereum (ETH), which traded higher by 3 per cent, Ripple (XRP) by 3 per cent, and Binance Coin (BNB), which saw a 0.33 per cent rise, according to data sources from Binance.

Earlier, on Friday, March 21, 2025, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) crypto task force held its inaugural meeting with experts to discuss the security status of digital assets. This meeting occurred against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's announcement to create a Crypto Strategic Reserve in the United States. On March 2, Trump signed executive orders to establish the Crypto Strategic Reserve, with the goal of boosting the industry. The reserve, Trump said, will include Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Ethereum (ETH).